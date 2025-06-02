Scott Gomez Named Head Coach of Chicago Steel

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - Two-time Stanley Cup Champion Scott Gomez has been hired as Head Coach of the Chicago Steel, the team announced Monday. Gomez, who played 16 seasons in the National Hockey League (NHL), joins the Steel after serving as Head Coach and General Manager of the Surrey Eagles (BCHL) in 2024-2025. Gomez previously spent two seasons as an assistant coach for the NHL's New York Islanders.

The Steel also announced the hire of Mike Mottau as an assistant coach. Mottau won the Hobey Baker Award in 1999 as one of the most prolific defensemen in Boston College history. He enjoyed a 13-year professional career before transitioning to scouting and coaching roles following his retirement in 2014.

Steel Associate Head Coach Tyler Haskins will round out the coaching staff as he enters his third season with the club. Steel Assistant General Manager Bobby Goepfert will also remain with the team in his current role.

"We are very excited to welcome Scott and Mike to Chicago," said Steel President Dan Lehv. "We believe that bringing nearly 30 years of professional playing experience combined with their expertise and passion for coaching and player development will help drive the Steel to new heights."

Gomez replaces Mike Garman behind the bench. Garman recently accepted the role of Associate Head Coach with the University of Notre Dame.

"I am honored and thrilled to take on the role of Head Coach for the Chicago Steel," said Gomez. "This organization has a tradition of success and a commitment to developing players both as athletes and individuals. My goal is for the Steel to be the top destination to prepare players for the next level.

"I look forward to working with this talented group of young players, the coaching staff, and the entire Steel community."

A native of Anchorage, Alaska, Gomez played junior hockey in Canada for three years before being selected #27 overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 1998 NHL Draft. One year later, Gomez made his NHL debut with the Devils and scored 70 points in 82 games, recording the most points and assists among rookies. His impressive first-year campaign saw him earn a spot in the NHL All-Star Game and he was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team.

Gomez was named the winner of the Calder Memorial Trophy that season and, shortly after, won his first of two career Stanley Cups with New Jersey. He won his second Stanley Cup in 2003, scoring 12 points in 24 playoff games. Gomez played for the Devils for eight seasons, finishing his time in New Jersey with a combined 703 regular season and playoff games played, recording 549 points with 144 goals, 405 assists and a +63 rating while playing alongside Hockey Hall of Famers Martin Brodeur, Scott Niedermayer, Scott Stevens, and Joe Nieuwendyk.

Gomez reached the 70-point mark four times and set career highs in 2005-2006 with 33 goals and 84 points, and he recorded the most assists in the NHL (56) in 2003-2004.

Following his time in New Jersey, Gomez played for the New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens, San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues, and Ottawa Senators. He retired from the NHL in 2016, finishing his 16-year career with 1,079 games played.

Gomez spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the Islanders during the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 season. Gomez joined the Surrey Eagles, the BCHL team he played for during his junior career, as an Assistant Coach in 2023, helping them to a BCHL Championship. This past season, his first as head coach, Gomez led the Eagles to a 31-18-5 record, second-best in their division.

Mottau served alongside Gomez last season as an assistant coach and was a scout for the Chicago Blackhawks from 2014 to 2020. The Blackhawks won their third Stanley Cup in six years in Mottau's first year with the team in 2014.

A standout during his collegiate career, Mottau played four seasons at Boston College as a defenseman and captained the team in 1999. That same season, he was the recipient of the Hobey Baker Award following a 43-point year. He was named to an NCAA All-American Team in his final three seasons at BC. Over his four seasons as an Eagle, Mottau skated in 163 games and scored 157 points with 27 goals and 130 assists. He owns Boston College's all-time assists record.

The New York Rangers selected Mottau in the 7th round of the 1997 NHL Draft, and he made his NHL debut following the conclusion of his collegiate career in 2000. He played most of his rookie season in 2000-2001 with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack and tallied 43 points in 61 games. He was named to the AHL All-Star Game and AHL All-Rookie Team that season.

Mottau played for the Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, Florida Panthers, New York Islanders, and New York Rangers, appearing in 321 games. He played 526 AHL games, was named to three AHL All Star Games, and scored 303 points with 48 goals and 255 assists.

Michael Gurska, who served as Assistant Coach for the Steel for the last two seasons, will depart the club later this month and will serve as an assistant coach for Babson College in 2025-2026.

Chicago will host its annual Tryout/Development Camp this week at Fox Valley Ice Arena with games beginning this Friday, June 6. All camp games are open to the public and available to stream on FloHockey.

The 2025-2026 Steel schedule is expected to be released later this month. Season ticket plans are on sale now starting at just five games for $50 and feature great discounts and benefits.

The 2025-2026 Steel schedule is expected to be released later this month.







