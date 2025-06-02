Gibson Is New Waterloo GM

June 2, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Former Detroit Red Wings scout Kevin Gibson was named the Waterloo Black Hawks' next General Manager on Monday.

Gibson had joined the Red Wings in 2019; the Michigan native spent the past six seasons working for his hometown team. His playing career included time in the United States Hockey League with the Sioux City Musketeers before advancing to the college and professional ranks. Gibson will swing into action immediately as Hawks players and staff assemble for the team's annual June camp.

"I am looking forward to joining the Black Hawks and building teams that will continue the great tradition Waterloo is known for. The organization is renowned for developing talented players and having one of the best atmospheres in junior hockey," said Gibson. "I can't thank the Red Wings enough for all that they have taught me. My time with Detroit brought the opportunity to work with incredible mentors and hockey minds. I am grateful for the scouting and development wisdom they have passed on. Adding in the work I have done during the last six years to build relationships and familiarize myself with the junior and youth levels, I relish the opportunity to put together Waterloo's next Clark Cup contender."

Gibson's initial focus with the Red Wings centered on college hockey free agents. However, since 2021 his attention has been squarely on NHL draft-eligible players, like those who make up the majority of USHL rosters. In that time, Gibson developed extensive connections in the midget and junior hockey communities across North America and the wider hockey world. In addition to assessing on-ice abilities, Gibson was also tasked with evaluating the character of pro hockey prospects, which is also a vital determinant of success in the USHL.

Black Hawks Managing Partner Eric Petersen said strong credentials were one of several factors which made Gibson a standout candidate during the extensive hiring process.

"Kevin was highly recommended by key figures in the Red Wings organization and demonstrated a strong familiarity with the USHL and our player base." Petersen continued, "His reputation as a scout is exceptional, so it is exciting to bring Kevin to Waterloo in combination with the talented scouting staff assembled by Bryn Chyzyk. They have done a tremendous job in recent seasons, and with Kevin leading that group, I believe the Black Hawks will continue to excel in the area of player procurement and retention."

Gibson takes the reins from Chyzyk, who served as Waterloo's general manager for four seasons before accepting an opportunity to work as general manager/assistant coach for the University of North Dakota hockey program earlier this spring.

Gibson's career as a player at the junior level saw him skate in the North American Hockey League and USHL, appearing in over 170 regular season and playoff games from 2008/09 through 2010/11. Moving on to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, the defenseman helped the Pointers to a pair of Division III national runner-up finishes in 2014 and 2015, and Gibson was recognized as an All-American during his senior season. He graduated with a degree in Business Management. Gibson's time on the ice in pro hockey included four seasons in the ECHL, two of them with the nearby Quad City Mallards.

The 2024/25 Black Hawks reached the USHL's Clark Cup final for the first time since 2014. Season tickets for the 2025/26 season are on sale now; learn more by calling the Black Hawks front office at (319) 232-3444 or online at tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2025

Gibson Is New Waterloo GM - Waterloo Black Hawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.