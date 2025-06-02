Bucs Forward Ben Kevan Selected for 2025 NHL Scouting Combine

June 2, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







We're thrilled to share that Ben Kevan, forward for the Des Moines Buccaneers, has been selected to participate in the 2025 NHL Scouting Combine, presented by Fanatics. The event will take place June 2-7 at KeyBank Center and LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo, New York.

Ben is one of 25 USHL players chosen to take part in this prestigious event, where he'll undergo a series of physical and medical assessments ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft, set for June 27-28 in Los Angeles.

A 2007-born forward from Fairfield, California, Ben recently wrapped up his second season with the Bucs, stepping in as a veteran this past year. He appeared in 51 games, tallying 13 goals and 30 assists, while also representing the U.S. National U18 Team and competing in the World Junior Classic. Ben is committed to Arizona State University and is currently featured on the NHL Central Scouting Rankings.

We spoke with Ben ahead of the Combine and asked what this opportunity means to him.

"It means a lot to be chosen for this event. It's a lot of fun, and I'm super excited to be a part of it!" he shared.

When asked what he's looking forward to most going into the Combine, Ben said,

"I'm looking forward to meeting a bunch of other prospects and also seeing some of the guys I know from around the USHL and hanging out with them."

We wrapped up by asking how his time with the Buccaneers has helped prepare him for this next step in his journey.

"My time at the Bucs has helped me with my ability to speak to people and also grow as a person and as a player," he said.

His hard work, leadership, and passion for the game continue to make us proud.

Good luck at the Combine, Ben-we can't wait to see what's next!







