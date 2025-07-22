Bucs Announce 2025-26 Promo Schedule

Des Moines, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers play 29 games at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex during the 2025-26 season. View the promo schedule page here!

Some fan-favorite theme nights with specialty jerseys are making their return for the 2025-26 season. Bucs Fight Cancer, presented by The Iowa Clinic, is December 13th. The annual Des Moines Barkaneers night, presented by Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers and Tito's Vodka, will take place on February 13th. The annual Guns 'n' Hoses game, featuring a faceoff between police and firefighters before a Buccaneers game in the evening, is scheduled for February 28th. Fan Appreciation night takes place during our last game of the regular season on April 4th.

Other specialty jersey nights include Veteran's Appreciation (November 14th), presented by AMP Electric; Black Out (Black Friday, November 28th); and Farmers Appreciation (January 3rd), presented by Iowa Agriculture Water Alliance.

The Bucs will be collecting donations for local charities on three occasions during the season. School Spirit night will take place November 1st, featuring a school supplies drive. On Black Friday (November 28th), we will hold our annual Teddy Bear Toss, and on December 27th we will host a hat and mitten drive at our Holidays in Paradise game.

Bucs games are for kids, too! We have various games throughout the season dedicated to our young fans. October 4th is Kids Opening Day; January 4th is Youth Sports Night, presented by DMYHA; March 1st is Winger's Birthday!

The Bucs will hold five college nights (10/24, 11/21, 1/2, 2/6, and 3/6), where college students who bring their school ID to the ticket office for discounted tickets. There are eight games scheduled as Dollar Dog Nights, with $1 hot dogs through the end of regulation play (12/5, 12/9, 1/4, 2/13, 3/1, 3/7, 3/17, and 3/21).

Friday nights are all 2-for-1 beer and Fireball Fridays! Enjoy 2 drinks for the price of 1 through the end of the first period and Fireball drinks for $3. Saturdays are all Tito's Saturday and Mug Club. Enjoy $3 Tito's drinks and season ticket holders get half-price beer and soda.

2025-26 BUCCANEERS HOME GAMES & PROMOTIONS

*subject to change

October 3 vs Chicago Steel Home Opener Schedule magnet giveaway sponsored by The Ingenuity Company 2-for-1 beer Fireball Friday

October 4 vs Chicago Steel Kids' Opening Day Mug Club Tito's Saturday

October 24 vs USA U-17s College Night 2-for-1 beer Fireball Friday

October 25 vs USA U-17s Mug Club Tito's Saturday

November 1 vs Tri-City Storm School Spirit School Supply Drive Mug Club Tito's Saturday

November 14 vs Waterloo Black Hawks Veterans Appreciation presented by AMP Electric Baseball cap giveaway Specialty jerseys 2-for-1 beer Fireball Friday

November 21 vs Lincoln Stars College Night 2-for-1 beer Fireball Friday

November 22 vs Sioux City Musketeers Mug Club Tito's Saturday

November 28 vs Lincoln Stars Black Out Retro sunglasses giveaway Teddy Bear Toss Specialty jerseys 2-for-1 beer Fireball Friday

December 5 vs Sioux City Musketeers $1 Hot Dog and Chili Dog night 2-for-1 beer Fireball Friday

December 9 vs Waterloo Black Hawks Dollar dog night

December 13 vs Waterloo Black Hawks Bucs Fight Cancer presented by The Iowa Clinic Specialty jerseys Mug Club Tito's Saturday Dupaco Cowbell Cup

December 27 vs Tri-City Storm Holidays in Paradise Hat and mitten drive Mug Club Tito's Saturday

January 2 vs Sioux Falls Stampede College Night 2-for-1 beer Fireball Friday

January 3 vs Green Bay Gamblers Farmers Appreciation presented by Iowa Agriculture Water Alliance IAWA water bottle giveaway Specialty jerseys Mug Club Tito's Saturday

January 4 vs Green Bay Gamblers Youth Sports Night presented by DMYHA Youth jersey giveaway sponsored by We Are Iowa Dollar dog night

January 17 vs Dubuque Fighting Saints Mug Club Tito's Saturday Dupaco Cowbell Cup

January 30 vs Lincoln Stars Beach Night Bucket hat giveaway sponsored by The Pelican Post Bar & Grille 2-for-1 beer Fireball Friday

February 6 vs Omaha Lancers Women in Sports Night College Night 2-for-1 beer Fireball Friday

February 13 vs Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Barkaneers presented by Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers and Tito's Handmade Vodka benefiting AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport Specialty jerseys Dollar dog night 2-for-1 beer Fireball Friday Dupaco Cowbell Cup

February 27 vs Omaha Lancers 2-for-1 beer Fireball Friday

February 28 vs Sioux Falls Stampede Guns N Hoses benefiting Easterseals Iowa Specialty jerseys Mug Club Tito's Saturday

March 1 vs Waterloo Black Hawks Winger's Birthday Winger bobblehead giveaway sponsored by MidAmerican Energy Dollar dog night Dupaco Cowbell Cup

March 6 vs Dubuque Fighting Saints Buccaneers Nationals presented by Knoxville Raceway College Night 2-for-1 beer Fireball Friday Dupaco Cowbell Cup

March 7 vs Sioux City Musketeers Dollar dog night Mug Club Tito's Saturday

March 17 vs Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Dollar dog night Dupaco Cowbell Cup

March 20 vs Fargo Force 2-for-1 beer Fireball Friday

March 21 vs Fargo Force Bucs at Bat Dollar dog night Mug Club Tito's Saturday

April 4 vs Sioux City Musketeers Fan Appreciation Team photo magnet giveaway Mug Club Tito's Saturday







