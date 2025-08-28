Bucs Welcome Cj Motte as Goaltending Coach

Published on August 28, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers are excited to welcome CJ Motte as goaltending coach, beginning in the 2025-26 season. CJ brings a wealth of experience and passion to his goalie coaching. After an eight-year professional playing career in the AHL, ECHL, and Europe, CJ transitioned seamlessly into coaching. His time in the crease at the pro level fueled his commitment to helping the next generation of goaltenders develop and succeed.

For the past six years, CJ has been developing goalies through both on-ice training and in-depth video analysis. CJ's unique perspective as a former pro allows him to connect with his athletes and tailor his coaching to their individual needs. CJ will oversee all Buccaneers goalies, the on and off-ice development, and preparation.







United States Hockey League Stories from August 28, 2025

Bucs Welcome Cj Motte as Goaltending Coach - Des Moines Buccaneers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.