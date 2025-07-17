Bucs Welcome Addison DeBoer as Asst GM and Dir of Scouting

July 17, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines, Iowa - The Buccaneers are excited to announce Addison DeBoer as Assistant General Manager & Director of Scouting. The 2025-26 season marks DeBoer's eighth year with the Buccaneers organization as a scout, and we look forward to his continued impact in a larger role as we strengthen our hockey operations team.

"We're thrilled to welcome Addison DeBoer as our new Assistant General Manager," said Head Coach and President of Hockey Operations Derek Damon. "Addison is a tremendous person who brings years of experience and a wealth of knowledge in scouting players. His attention to detail and sharp eye for talent will be invaluable as we continue building a winning culture here in Des Moines. He's a perfect complement to our staff, and together we're excited to take the next steps in developing our team."

A native of Spring Lake Park, MN, DeBoer is the program's all-time leading scorer and played four seasons at Colorado College, winning a WCHA league championship. He went on to play over three seasons professionally, including setting the single season scoring record in the AIHL during his lone season overseas.

"I'm very excited to step into this new role as Assistant General Manager and Director of Scouting with the Des Moines Buccaneers," DeBoer said. "My relationship with the Buccaneers started as a scout back in 2018 and it brings me great joy to continue expanding my role within such a storied organization. I want to thank Michael Devlin and the ownership group, President Eric Grundfast, and President of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Derek Damon for entrusting me with this opportunity. It's been a dream of mine to operate in a capacity such as this and I look forward to helping this team once again find the success this fanbase deserves."

DeBoer has been a scout with the Buccaneers since 2018, while also coaching high school hockey in Minnesota since 2019, serving as both a head and assistant coach at Spring Lake Park and Wayzata High Schools respectively. Addison currently owns Advisor Advantage Consulting LLC and lives in Wayzata, MN with his wife, Sarah, and their three children.







