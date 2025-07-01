Bucs Billet Mom Travels to NHL Draft

For two years, Kelly Schofield has opened her home to young hockey players chasing their dreams. On Saturday, she got to witness those dreams come to fruition, when her billet son Ben Kevan's name was called in the Peacock Theater at the 2025 NHL Draft, as she was standing beside him. Kevan was drafted 63rd overall in the second round by the New Jersey Devils.

Kelly opened her home to the Bucs during the 2023-24 season, when she housed Paul Minnehan and Ben Kevan. Kevan returned for a second year and was joined by rookie Blake Zielinski in December. She has also housed several affiliate players during their stays in Des Moines. Billeting was not something Kelly envisioned herself doing, but after some encouragement from her family to give it a try, it has become a great joy in her life.

"Billeting is truly an investment-of time, patience, hot water, and most importantly, your heart," Kelly said. "But the return on that investment is priceless. It's laughter, it's community, it's an extended family."

This weekend, Kelly had the opportunity to travel to the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles, Calif., to witness her billet son's dreams come true. She has become an extended member of the Kevan family and could not be prouder of Ben's success so far in his hockey career. The chance to be there and support him was a no-brainer, and her support over the past two seasons has been an important part of his growth as a player and a person.

"When I moved to Des Moines, I got to meet my billet mom Kelly," Kevan said. "She did such an amazing job of just helping me grow as a man and as a person. That's really what helped me the most, that's how I grew the most, becoming more of a man and just a better human."

The Buccaneers are grateful to have amazing billet families, like Kelly, to make their players feel loved and at home during their time with the team. Hockey is more than just a game, and dedication from people like Kelly helps to create a community that keeps the Buccaneer spirit alive in Des Moines.

"It's a full circle moment to be a part of for sure," Billet Coordinator Robin Benkufsky said. "We are so fortunate to have all the families we do, who continue to open their homes to the players working to make their hockey dreams come true. Kelly has been a part of that success for Ben, and now, being at the draft was able to see the dream all unfold for him, very exciting!"







