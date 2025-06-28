Three Players with Steel Ties Selected in 2025 NHL Draft

June 28, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - The Chicago Steel, members of the United States Hockey League, continued their trend of advancing players through the NHL Draft as three current skaters were selected Saturday during the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Forward Teddy Mutryn was the first Steel selection of the draft, picked by the San Jose Sharks in the Third Round (#95 Overall). Forward Jackson Crowder was selected by the Washington Capitals in the Fifth Round (#155 Overall) and forward Ashton Schultz was picked by the Buffalo Sabres in the Sixth Round (#167 Overall).

The three Steel players selected this year brings the club's total to 62 draft picks since the team's inception in 2000. Thirty-four of those selections have come in the last six NHL drafts.

Mutryn, Crowder, and Schultz were among 52 players with USHL ties selected in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Mutryn finished his first season with the Steel in 2024-2025 ranked third on the team in points (30) and was tied for second in goals (17). He led the team in power play goals (6) and scored at the fourth-highest point-per-game clip.

A Boston College commit, Mutryn was named to the U.S. Junior Select Team for the 2024 World Junior A Challenge where Team USA won the championship. Later in the season, he was selected for the 2025 Chipotle All-American Game and scored a goal.

Mutryn joins 2024 first overall pick Macklin Celebrini as recent draft picks by the San Jose Sharks. Current Steel goaltender Christian Kirsch was selected by the Sharks in the Fourth Round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Mutryn is the second Steel player to be selected with the 95th overall pick in the NHL Draft (Nicholas Moldenhauer - #95 overall in 2022 to Toronto).

Crowder joined the Steel at the halfway point of the 2024-2025 season after being acquired in a trade with Sioux City. The playmaking forward scored a goal in his Steel debut and tallied a point in two of his first three games with Chicago. He finished the season tied for the team lead in game-winning goals and ranked sixth in goals. In the final seven games of the season, Crowder scored eight points (3G-5A) including a power play goal.

Committed to Ohio State, Crowder was selected to play in the 2025 Chipotle All-American game and tallied an assist. He is the first Steel player to be selected by Washington in the NHL Draft.

Schultz came to the Steel in a trade early in the 2024-2025 season and quickly became one of the top scorers for Chicago. He finished the season tied for the team lead in points, second in assists, and third in goals. He led the team in power play points (15) and had 12 power play assists, which led the team and ranked inside the league's top 20. Just eight games into his tenure with the Steel, Schultz put together a five-game point streak where he scored seven points (3G-4A) and had two multi-point games.

Following his point streak early in the season, only twice did Schultz go more than three games without a point. Before being held off the scoresheet in the final two games of the season, he boasted a seven-game point streak where he had eight assists and a goal.

He was selected for the 2025 Chipotle All-American Game and recorded an assist on Mutryn's goal.

Schultz is the first Steel player drafted by Buffalo since Owen Power, who was the first overall selection in 2021.

