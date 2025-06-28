Record 23 Players from NTDP Selected in 2025 NHL Draft

June 28, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

U.S. National Team News Release







PLYMOUTH, Mich. - A record 23 players who played at USA Hockey's National Team Development Program, including 13 who were full-time members of the program this season, were selected at the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles over the past two days.

The 23 players chosen bested the previous mark of 21 set in 2016.

Four players, all alumni, were chosen in the first round, including James Hagens (Hauppauge, N.Y./Boston College) who was selected seventh overall by the Boston Bruins. In addition, Logan Hensler (Woodbury, Minn./University of Wisconsin) and Will Horcoff (Birmingham, Mich./University of Michigan) were taken 23rd and 24th by the Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins, and Cullen Potter (Minneapolis, Minn./Arizona State University) was selected 32nd by the Calgary Flames.

Carter Amico (Westbrook, Maine) was the first NTDP player chosen in the second round as the Philadelphia Flyers selected him 38th overall. The Flyers were back on the clock two picks later and selected Jack Murtagh (East Greenbush, N.Y.). Shane Vansaghi (St. Louis, Mo./Michigan State University) completed the hat trick of Flyers second round draft picks at pick 48. Following Vansaghi was Charlie Cerrato (Fallston, Md./Penn State University), who was selected 49th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes; Conrad Fondrk (White Bear Lake, Minn.) 50th by the New Jersey Devils; Will Moore (Ithaca, N.Y.) 51st by the Boston Bruins; and Cole McKinney (Lake Forest, Ill.) 53rd by the San Jose Sharks.

A trio of players were taken in the third round with Charlie Trethewey (Woodbine, Md.) going off the board first at 73rd overall to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Maceo Phillips (Wayzata, Minn.) was chosen 80th by the Calgary Flames followed by Kristian Epperson (Mequon, Wis.) at 88 to the Los Angeles Kings.

Two NTDPers were selected in the fourth round, including Drew Schock (Green Bay, Wis.) by the Anaheim Ducks (101st) and LJ Mooney (West Mifflin, Pa.) by the Montreal Canadiens (113th).

Forward Asher Barnett (Wilmette, Ill.), captain of the 2025 U.S. Under-18 Men's National Team, started things off in the fifth round, getting selected by the Edmonton Oilers 131st overall. The Toronto Maple Leafs held the ninth pick of the round and selected Will Belle (Minnetonka, Minn.) 137th overall, while Sam Laurila (Moorhead, Minn./Fargo Force) was taken with the next pick by the New York Islanders.

Los Angeles native Alex Weiermair was selected in his home city by the Vegas Golden Knights with the 26th pick of the sixth round (186th).

Brendan McMorrow (Lakeville, Minn./Waterloo Black Hawks) was one of three NTDP players chosen in the final round, going 196th to the Los Angeles Kings. Jacob Kvasnicka (Wayzata, Minn.) was selected 202nd overall by the New York Islanders, followed by Richard Gallant (Concord, Mass.) at 210 by the San Jose Sharks.

NOTES: A total of 112 NTDP alums appeared on NHL rosters during the 2024-25 season, the most ever in one season ... James Hagens (Hauppauge N.Y./Boston College) became the 100th alum drafted in the first round.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.