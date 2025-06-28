League Tallies 52 NHL Draft Picks in Los Angeles

The United States Hockey League (USHL) had 52 total selections in the 2025 NHL Draft at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif.

After having eight picks in Friday's first round, the league had 44 picks in Rounds 2-7 on Saturday. Forty-four is also the number of direct selections for the USHL, excluding league alumni drafted from the NCAA. Both numbers surpass last year's totals, further demonstrating the league's success in developing players for the next level.

The USHL averaged 3.3 players selected per team, more than any other development league in the world. The league's count includes current and former players with at least 10 games experience in the USHL.

Round Pick Team Player Position Country League Team

1 7 Boston Bruins James Hagens* F U.S. Hockey East Boston College

1 23 Ottawa Senators Logan Hensler* D U.S. Big Ten Wisconsin

1 24 Pittsburgh Penguins Will Horcoff* C CAN Big Ten Michigan

1 25 Chicago Blackhawks Vaclav Nestrasil F CZE USHL Muskegon

1 26 Nashville Predators Ryker Lee F USA USHL Madison

1 28 Winnipeg Jets Sascha Boumedienne* D SWE Hockey East Boston University

1 29 Chicago Blackhawks Mason West F USA USHL Fargo

1 32 Calgary Flames Cullen Potter* D USA NCHC Arizona State

2 35 Nashville Predators Jacob Rombach D USA USHL Lincoln

2 38 Philadelphia Flyers Carter Amico D USA USHL NTDP

2 40 Philadelphia Flyers Jack Murtagh F USA USHL NTDP

2 48 Philadelphia Flyers Shane Vansaghi*` F USA Big Ten Michigan State

2 49 Carolina Hurricanes Charlie Cerrato* F USA Big Ten Penn State

2 50 New Jersey Devils Conrad Fondrk F USA USHL NTDP

2 51 Boston Bruins Will Moore F USA USHL NTDP

2 53 San Jose Sharks Cole McKinney F USA USHL NTDP

2 62 Carolina Hurricanes Ivan Ryabkin F RUS USHL Muskegon

2 63 New Jersey Devils Ben Kevan F USA USHL Des Moines

3 70 New York Rangers Sean Barnhill D USA USHL Dubuque

3 73 Pittsburgh Penguins Charlie Trethewey F USA USHL NTDP

3 75 Detroit Red Wings Michal Pradel G SVK USHL Tri-City

3 79 Boston Bruins Cooper Simpson F USA USHL Tri-City

3 80 Calgary Flames Mace'o Phillips D USA USHL NTDP

3 88 Los Angeles Kings Kristian Epperson* F USA USHL NTDP

3 90 New Jersey Devils Mason Moe F USA USHL Madison

3 91 Pittsburgh Penguins Brady Peddle D USA USHL Waterloo

3 95 San Jose Sharks Teddy Mutryn F USA USHL Chicago

4 101 Anaheim Ducks Drew Schock D USA USHL NTDP

4 102 Minnesota Wild Adam Benák F CZE USHL Youngstown

4 109 Detroit Red Wings Brent Solomon F USA USHL Sioux Falls

4 113 Montreal Canadiens L.J. Mooney F USA USHL NTDP

4 120 Lincoln Stars Caeden Herrington D USA USHL Lincoln

4 124 San Jose Sharks Zach Sharp* D USA NCHC Western Michigan

5 131 Edmonton Oilers Asher Barnett* D USA USHL NTDP

5 137 Toronto Maple Leafs Will Belle F USA USHL NTDP

5 138 New York Islanders Sam Laurila D USA USHL Fargo

5 144 Calgary Flames Ethan Wyttenbach F USA USHL Sioux Falls

5 155 Washington Capitals Jackson Crowder F USA USHL Chicago

6 167 Buffalo Sabres Ashton Schultz F USA USHL Chicago

6 168 Anaheim Ducks Anthony Allain-Samake D USA USHL Sioux City

6 169 Pittsburgh Penguins Carter Sanderson F USA USHL Muskegon

6 181 Ottawa Senators Bruno Idzan F CRO USHL Lincoln

6 188 Winnipeg Jets Edison Engle D USA USHL Dubuque

7 193 Tampa Bay Lightning Caleb Heil G USA USHL Madison

7 196 Los Angeles Kings Brendan McMorrow F USA USHL Waterloo

7 202 New York Islanders Jacob Kvasnicka F USA USHL NTDP

7 207 Vancouver Canucks Matthew Lansing F USA USHL Fargo

7 209 Montreal Canadiens Maxon Vig D USA USHL Cedar Rapids

7 210 San Jose Sharks Richard Gallant F USA USHL NTDP

7 214 Colorado Avalanche Nolan Roed F USA USHL Tri-City

7 219 Buffalo Sabres Ryan Rucinski C USA USHL Youngstown

7 223 Edmonton Oilers Aidan Park F USA USHL Green Bay

*USHL Alumni

The NTDP paced the USHL with 14 picks, followed by the Muskegon Lumberjacks, Fargo Force, Madison Capitols, Lincoln Stars, Tri-City Storm, and Chicago Steel with three each. Fifteen of the 16 USHL teams had at least one selection.

Twenty-five NHL teams selected a player with USHL ties. The Pittsburgh Penguins and San Jose Sharks each selected four players.

The USHL had more draft picks per team than any other development league in North America (3.2).

Bruno Idzan became the first Croatian selected in the NHL Draft when the Ottawa Senators selected him in the sixth round.

The Philadelphia Flyers made three consecutive picks from the USHL in the second round, picking Carter Amico at 38th overall, Jack Murtagh at 40th overall, and Shane Vansaghi at 48th overall.







