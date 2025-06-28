Four Lumberjacks Selected in 2025 NHL Draft

LOS ANGELES, CA - Saturday afternoon marked the end of the 2025 NHL Draft at the Peacock Theater in Downtown LA. Four total Lumberjacks heard their names called, starting with Vaclav Nestrasil in the first round on Friday night. Ivan Ryabkin, Carter Sanderson, and Melvin Novotny were all selected on day two.

Vaclav Nestrasil, #25 - Chicago

The Hawks and Lumberjacks are building a strong relationship with back-to-back drafts featuring a first-round selection between the two teams.

Ranked initially in the middle rounds to start the season, Nestrasil was more than impressive throughout the campaign. As his point total grew, so did his draft stock, pushing him into the first round. At 6'6", Nestrasil moves better than most guys smaller than him, and can put the puck in the back of the net with ease.

Ivan Ryabkin, #62 - Carolina

After a better-than-point-per-game season in the USHL, Ryabkin became the third Lumberjack to be drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes. Ryabkin plays a very heavy game with his physicality overpowering every other skater in the league. Skill-wise, Ryabkin exceeds all expectations. He can fire a pass through congested lanes, and his shot blows past goalies before they know it's off his stick.

Carter Sanderson, #169 - Pittsburgh

A returning player for the Lumberjacks next season, Sanderson adds a second logo to his name on the line chart. A native of Pierre, SD, brings grit to the ice and a style of play that fits in with the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers. There is no doubt the Penguins are looking at Sanderson as a way to get bigger and stronger without sacrificing skill.

Melvin Novotny, #195 - Buffalo

Novotny will join the Lumberjacks next season and is an NHL-drafted forward. The Swedish National Team standout was one of a trio of big signings over this offseason on the offensive end. He'll join an already talented squad looking to repeat as Clark Cup Champions.







