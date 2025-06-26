Jacks Acquire Benson from Lancers

June 26, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

MUSKEGON, MI - As the hockey world turns its attention to the 2025 NHL Draft, the Muskegon Lumberjacks and Omaha Lancers kept a bit of the focus on the USHL with a 4-player trade on Thursday afternoon.

Muskegon Receives:

Niles Benson, 2007

Future Considerations

Omaha Receives:

Ryan Aaronson, 2007

Finn De St. Hubert, 2007

Kristian Reznicak, 2008

Benson, a native of Safety Harbor, Florida, played last season in the USHL for the Green Bay Gamblers. One of a handful of Ironman players in the league, Benson played in all 62 regular-season games for the Gamblers, scoring 25 points on 6 goals and 19 assists.

"We are getting a player who had a very good first year in the USHL." Said Lumberjacks President, Steve Lowe. "We believe Niles will take a massive step in his second year and will be a major contributor to our team. His grit and skating ability, combined with his ability to make plays, was something it was hard to pass up." Lowe continued.

After finishing the season with Green Bay, Benson was traded to Omaha during the USHL draft and now joins the Lumberjacks ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Going the other way in the trade is a trio of players. Ryan Aaronson, a 2007 birth year from Illinois, was a member of the 2025 Clark Cup-winning squad. "Trading Ryan was very difficult; he was a player they wanted, and I understand why. He brings leadership, will be a 30-goal scorer in our league, and was loved by his teammates." Said Lowe. "It was a very difficult decision, one I struggled with for days. Ryan will always be a part of our Lumberjacks family, and we wish nothing but the best going forward.

Finn De St. Hubert, a 2024 USHL draft pick of the Lumberjacks, spent last season with Wayzata High in Minnesota. "He is an elite puck-moving defenseman. We felt the opportunity for him was much greater with Omaha than with us, and we did what was right for the player." Added Lowe.

The trade was finalized over a few days. Lowe talked about the desire to see both Aaronson and De St. Hubert in Lumberjacks jerseys next season, but ultimately it came down to what was best for the players.

Reznicak, the third player in the trade, was another 2024 selection of the Lumberjacks. A member of the Slovakian National Under-17 team, he played last season for the HK Dukla Trencin U20 team, scoring 24 points in 34 games.

