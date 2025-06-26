Eick Completes Hawks Staff

Waterloo, Iowa - C.J. Eick will remain with the Waterloo Black Hawks as an assistant to new Head Coach Scott Gordon, the team announced Thursday.

Eick has been a Black Hawks assistant since 2023, helping Waterloo to a pair of winning seasons, including this spring's run to the Clark Cup Final. The former forward has made important on-ice contributions while also playing a lead role in video scouting efforts.

"I'm excited to continue working with such a strong organization," said Eick. "Building off the success of last season and learning from Coach Gordon is a tremendous opportunity, and I'm looking forward to getting back on the ice."

"C.J. has a bright future in coaching, and we are really pleased to have him here as we look ahead to the fall," said Black Hawks Managing Partner Eric Petersen. "C.J.'s commitment to the Black Hawks and our players is clearly understood in our locker room, but for those who don't see the hours of work during practice and late nights preparing video, I think that needs to be acknowledged and applauded."

Eick is a former USHL forward who spent two seasons with the Green Bay Gamblers. He then advanced to Michigan Tech, where he made 145 college appearances recording 14 goals and 38 assists. Eick's college career was highlighted by the Huskies' 2015 NCAA Tournament bid. His time in Houghton also included an early coaching opportunity through the Michigan Tech Hockey School.

After graduating, Eick began a seven-year professional career in the ECHL. He played for the Utah Grizzlies, Kansas City Mavericks, and Indy Fuel, compiling over 380 regular season appearances with 42 goals and 56 assists. To the delight of Black Hawks players, he came out of retirement at age 32 and played one game for the Kalamazoo Wings during the winter of 2023/24, with many of Waterloo's players in attendance.

Prior to joining the Black Hawks, Eick spent one season as an assistant coach at Trinity College in Connecticut.







