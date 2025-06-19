Olson Named Associate Head Coach

June 19, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Brett Olson has been promoted to Associate Head Coach ahead of his fourth year on the Waterloo Black Hawks staff, the team announced Thursday.

Olson returned to the Black Hawks organization in 2022 after playing in Waterloo for three seasons from 2005 to 2008. Including the recently concluded 2024/25 campaign, the Hawks have reached the Clark Cup Final during three of Olson's six years on the ice or behind the bench. Olson will work closely with new Hawks Head Coach Scott Gordon, who was hired by the team on Wednesday.

"Brett has played an integral role in our success and has earned this new opportunity. He is an important part of our organizational plans now and into the future," said Black Hawks Managing Partner Eric Petersen. "It has been gratifying to see Brett succeed in the transition from player to coach; I think his future is very bright and will be enhanced by the opportunity to work with Scott Gordon here in Waterloo."

Back in the summer of 2022, Olson had just completed a 10-year professional career split between the American Hockey League and teams in Germany and Austria. During three years which followed as an assistant to former Waterloo Head Coach Matt Smaby, Olson helped the Black Hawks to a combined 109-64-13 regular season record. Waterloo reached the playoffs each spring.

"This is a good situation, and I am very happy to stay in the Cedar Valley and continue to develop as a coach with an organization which means a lot to me," said Olson. "I am looking forward to getting back on the ice with our returning players and a lot of exciting newcomers we saw at camp earlier this month."

As a Black Hawks player, Olson skated in 151 regular season games, producing 91 points (35 goals, 56 assists). He added another six goals and 11 assists in 20 USHL Clark Cup playoff games. Olson was part of the Anderson Cup-winning 2006/07 Black Hawks and served as Waterloo's captain in 2007/08. Both of those teams reached the Clark Cup Final.

From Waterloo, Olson advanced to Michigan Tech University where he produced 42 goals and 51 assists in 127 NCAA contests. He started his professional career with the AHL's Abbotsford Heat and later joined the Florida Panther's organization. In 288 games for the Portland Pirates, San Antonio Rampage, and Abbotsford, Olson notched 133 points (52 goals, 81 assists). His six years in Europe included four stops: Salzburg, Ingolstadt, Krefeld, and Dusseldorf.

Olson was also the founder and head instructor for the Twin Ports Pro Development Camp in Superior, Wisconsin, as well as Olson Hockey Development, which will hold an OHD Youth Hockey Camp here in Waterloo at Young Arena in August.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2025

Olson Named Associate Head Coach - Waterloo Black Hawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.