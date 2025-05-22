Smaby Earns Coveted Coaching Role

Waterloo, Iowa - Matt Smaby's success leading the Waterloo Black Hawks for four seasons prompted the University of North Dakota to hire him as the Fighting Hawks' new associate head coach on Wednesday.

Smaby will be joining the program for a third time. From 2003 to 2006, he skated as a defenseman in Grand Forks. Then after Smaby concluded his professional playing career, he returned to North Dakota in 2017 and spent two seasons as a volunteer assistant.

During the summer of 2021, Smaby was named the Black Hawks head coach. He compiled a 137-94-17 USHL regular season record, plus a 14-12 mark during the playoffs. Smaby ranks second in the junior-era Waterloo record book for both regular season and playoff victories.

In 2021/22, Smaby's Black Hawks were 28-30-4, however the campaign's most memorable moments came after the regular season ended. Waterloo upset the Lincoln Stars during a road-only first round playoff series, then advanced to meet the Sioux City Musketeers. The Hawks were the only team to push the eventual Clark Cup champions to the brink of elimination. Smaby coached his first two NHL Draft picks in 2021/22: defenseman Sam Rinzel and goaltender Emmett Croteau.

A year later, Waterloo improved to 40-21-1. It was just the third 40-win regular season in team history, highlighted by a pair of seven-game win streaks covering much of November and January. The Hawks finished second in the USHL Western Conference. Smaby assisted Aaron Pionk's multiseason transition from forward to defense; Pionk was ultimately selected during the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Minnesota Wild.

In 2023/24, the Hawks claimed third place in the Western Conference with a 35-25-2 record. Smaby also pursued an opportunity to lead the U.S. Junior Select Team during the 2023 World Junior A Challenge, capturing a bronze medal in Truro, Nova Scotia. In league play, forward John Mustard came to prominence and was eventually chosen by the Chicago Blackhawks during the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft. Mustard paced Waterloo with 29 goals.

The 2024/25 Hawks reached the Clark Cup Final for the first time in 11 seasons. Smaby directed Waterloo to postseason series victories against the Tri-City Storm, Sioux Falls Stampede, and Lincoln Stars following a 34-18-10 regular slate. The Hawks fell in Game Five of the best-of-five Clark Cup Final against the Muskegon Lumberjacks Tuesday. In December, Smaby also had an encore stint with the U.S. Junior Select Team, winning gold during the 2024 World Junior A Challenge in Camrose, Alberta.

At North Dakota, Smaby will be reunited with former Black Hawks General Manager Bryn Chyzyk. Last month, Chyzyk was named to the Fighting Hawks' staff as assistant coach and general manager.

The Black Hawks will take prompt steps to name the team's new head coach in preparation for the 2025/25 USHL season.







