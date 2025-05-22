An Award-Winning Season

May 22, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Leading goal-scorer Brendan McMorrow was presented with the Waterloo Black Hawks' Most Valuable Player award for the 2024/25 season on Wednesday evening, as the team gathered privately to celebrate and commemorate the year.

McMorrow scored 24 goals during 58 regular season games, finishing in a tie for 14th among all United States Hockey League players. He also notched 18 assists for 42 total points. The Denver recruit produced six game-winning goals, including the decisive score on March 7th as part of a hat trick against the Tri-City Storm. Beyond the USHL, McMorrow contributed to a gold-medal-winning effort by the U.S. Junior Select Team during the 2024 World Junior A Challenge in December.

In the Clark Cup playoffs, McMorrow delivered another 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) to rank third on the team offensively. His double-overtime goal against the Sioux Falls Stampede on April 22nd was one of the signature moments of the postseason.

Kaeden Hawkins also filled the net throughout the winter and was honored as the Black Hawks' Rookie of the Year. The University of St. Thomas commit scored 21 regular season goals, including a pair during Waterloo's season-opening win against the Chicago Steel at the USHL Fall Classic. Hawkins was responsible for eight playoff goals, plus four assists.

The Most Improved Player Award went to forward Chase Jette. From January 17th through the end of the regular season, Jette notched 16 of his 24 points, including 12 of 15 goals. The 18-year-old's momentum continued into the playoffs, where he generated 13 points in 15 games, including the overtime-winning goal in Game Four of the Clark Cup Final.

Brock Schultz and Teddy Mallgrave shared the team's Hardest Worker award. Schultz was one of only three Hawks to appear in every regular season game. He was playing some of his best hockey of the year when he was injured on April 22nd, missing the final nine games of the playoffs. Mallgrave led all Waterloo defenseman with nine regular season goals and ranked sixth league-wide with a +34 plus/minus differential. The St. Lawrence recruit continued his strong play in the playoffs: two goals, four assists, and +5 in 15 appearances.

The Hawks celebrated Bradley Walker as the team's Unsung Hero. The undrafted 20-year-old made the team last summer, providing big hits and tenacious shifts all year. He notched 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 57 contests, then three more (two goals, one assist) while skating in all 15 playoff games.

The Karen Wente Distinguished Service Award was presented to Justin Greene. His work for the team has been provided in a range of capacities during the past decade, starting from his time as a stick boy. Greene was also a member of the 2025 USA Hockey National Champion Waterloo Warriors.







