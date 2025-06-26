Lancers Trade for Three Players from the Lumberjacks

June 26, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA, NE - The Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League have traded forward Niles Benson and Future Considerations to the Muskegon Lumberjacks in exchange for forwards Ryan Aaronson, Kristian Reznicak and defenseman Finn De St. Hubert.

Ryan Aaronson is a 2007 born forward from Riverwoods, IL committed to Harvard. In 16 games with Muskegon, Aaronson earned 3 points (1 goal + 2 points) He previously had stints with National Team Development Program and Dubuque Fighting Saints.

Kristian Reznicak is a 2008 born Slovakian forward from Rotherham, UK. Last season, Reznicak played for HK Dukla Trencin U20 in Slovakia. He notched 24 points (10 goals + 14 assists) in 34 games, finishing tied for third in goals and assists while being tied for fourth in points

Finn De St. Hubert is a 2007 born defenseman from Hopkins, MN. The Yale commit earned 23 points (3 goals + 20 assists) in 28 games, leading all defensemen at Wayzata in both assists and points.

Welcome to Omaha Ryan, Kristian and Finn!







United States Hockey League Stories from June 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.