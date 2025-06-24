New Season, New Start Time

June 24, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - The United States Hockey League revealed 60 of the 62 dates on the Waterloo Black Hawks' schedule Tuesday; home fans will cheer the team for the first time on Saturday, September 27th.

The Black Hawks also announced a new start time for most games. Following a successful run to the Clark Cup Final featuring an electric atmosphere at Young Arena during nine postseason home games, the puck will drop at 6:35 p.m. on all non-Sunday playing dates. Each Waterloo home playoff game began at 6:35 this spring. The Hawks were 7-2 during the postseason and welcomed the largest average Clark Cup Playoff crowds to Commercial Street since 2014.

In the coming season, 26 of Waterloo's 30 home dates are scheduled for either Friday or Saturday nights. The first of those will be on Saturday, September 27th against the Des Moines Buccaneers. The Hawks are also set up for two early-season playoff weekend rematches: the Lincoln Stars will come to town on Friday, October 17th and Saturday, October 18th. The Muskegon Lumberjacks follow on October 24th and 25th.

Two of the non-weekend dates on the schedule are traditional holiday games. On Thursday, November 27th, Waterloo will play the annual Thanksgiving tilt against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. It will be the 53rd time the Black Hawks have hosted a Thanksgiving contest and the 25th of those against Cedar Rapids. Then on Wednesday, December 31st, Waterloo will close out the calendar year with a New Year's Eve meeting versus Des Moines.

The 2025/26 home slate includes additional appearances by several teams, relative to the number of times they visited last winter. The Madison Capitols (3), Sioux City Musketeers (3), Youngstown Phantoms (2), and Muskegon (2) will each come to Young Arena more than they did during 2024/25. Waterloo's only 3:05 p.m. Sunday home game will be against the Musketeers on December 28th.

Two regular season Black Hawks games will be played as part of the 2025 DICK's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, during September. The USHL will announce the dates, times, and opponents for those contests later this summer.

Season tickets for all Hawks home games are available now. View available seats and order directly online from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or call the Black Hawks at (319) 232-3444 for assistance.







