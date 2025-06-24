Lumberjacks, USHL Release 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

June 24, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - Tuesday afternoon, the Muskegon Lumberjacks and the United States Hockey League announced the schedule for the 2025-26 regular season, the 15th anniversary of the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

The season will once again start with the Dick's Sporting Goods Fall Classic. Information regarding dates, game times, and opponents will be released closer to the annual event.

Sixty games split down the middle, 30 at home, 30 on the road, highlight the 2025-26 schedule. The Lumberjacks begin their Clark Cup title defense at home at Trinity Health Arena on September 26/27 against the Green Bay Gamblers

Green Bay Gamblers

2024-25 H2H: 4-1-1-0

Number of Games: 4

Home: 9/26, 9/27

Away: 1/23, 1/24

A familiar face then comes to town when the Youngstown Phantoms pay their first visit to the lakeshore in the new season. The Jacks saw the Phantoms nine times during the 2024-25 regular season, and another 3 times in the Eastern Conference Semi-finals.

Youngstown Phantoms

2024-25 H2H: 4-3-0-2

Number of Games: 9

Home: 10/3, 10/4, 1/17, 1/18,

Away: 1/16, 2/13, 2/14, 2/15

Week 3 brings the first away game of the season on the front end of a home-and-home series against the USNTDP Under-17 Team. Another frequent opponent of the Lumberjacks, the 17's took on the Jacks six times last year.

USNTDP Under-17 Team

2024-25 H2H: 6-0-0-0

Number of Games: 5

Home: 10/11, 12/28

Away: 10/10, 11/26, 12/27

Returning home in week 4, the Lumberjacks will play host to Dubuque, their Eastern Conference Finals opponent. After seeing the Fighting Saints only four times each of the last two seasons, the teams will face off six times in 2024-25, including the season finale at ImOn Arena

Dubuque Fighting Saints

2024-25 H2H: 2-1-1-0

Number of Games 6

Home: 10/17, 10/18, 11/28, 11/29

Away: 4/3, 4/4

The 2025 Clark Cup Final rematch series between the Lumberjacks and Waterloo Black Hawks will come in week 5 at Young Arena. This is also the Lumberjacks' first cross-conference matchup of the season.

Waterloo Black Hawks

2024-25 H2H: 0-2-0-0

Number of Games: 2

Away: 10/24, 10/25

Week six of the season brings a single game Thursday for the Lumberjacks on the road in Plymouth against the USNTDP Under-18 Team. The Jacks will take on last year's U17 squad 5 times. An increase from three games in 2024-25.

USNTDP Under-18 Team

2024-25 H2H: 1-1-0-0

Number of Games: 5

Home: 3/27, 3/28

Away: 10/30, 1/30, 3/23

The first Western Conference team to visit the Lakeshore is Des Moines, which kicks off a three-game weekend of the Lumberjacks with the first two games on Friday and Saturday.

Des Moines Buccaneers

2024-25 H2H: 2-0-0-0

Number of Games: 2

Home: 11/7, 11/8

The back end of the three-game weekend in week seven features the Lumberjacks against the Chicago Steel. Muskegon looks to continue its dominant play over its cross-lake rival after strong head-to-head matchups each of the past two seasons.

Chicago Steel

2024-25 H2H: 3-1-1-1

Number of Games: 7

Home: 11/9, 2/6, 2/7, 3/13

Away: 1/31, 2/1, 3/14

In week 8, the Jacks travel to the other side of the lake for a pair of games in Middleton, WI, against the Madison Capitols. After seeing each other six times in 2024-25, they will meet for a pair of two-game series in 2025-26.

Madison Capitols

2024-25 H2H: 3-3-0-0

Number of Games: 4

Home: 3/20, 3/21

Away: 11/14, 11/15

One of the most demanding environments to play in welcomes the Lumberjacks in week 9 as the team visits the Stable in Cedar Rapids for a pair of games in Bruce's house. After sweeping the Riders during the 2024-25 regular season, the Jacks took the Clark Cup Playoff opening round matchup 2-1 en route to the Clark Cup title.

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

2024-25 H2H: 4-0-0-0

Number of Games: 4

Home: 1/2, 1/3

Away: 11/21, 11/22

For the first time since the 2023-24 season, the Fargo Force come to the Lakeshore to take on the Lumberjacks. Always a difficult opponent to play against, the Lumberjacks and Force have become one of the more fun cross-conference matchups to watch.

Fargo Force

2024-25 H2H: 2-1-0-0

Number of Games: 2

Home: 12/5, 12/6

Week 12 sends the Jacks on an 818-mile, twelve-and-a-half-hour drive to the Viaero Center in Kearney, NE, for a pair of games against the Tri-City Storm. The first long road trip of the season, the Jacks haven't made the drive to Kearney since November 2023.

Tri-City Storm

2024-25 H2H: 2-0-0-0

Number of Games: 2

Away: 12/12, 12/13

The next road trip is another long one to Sioux Falls in week 15. The Jacks saw the Stampede three times last season, including a meeting at the Fall Classic.

Sioux Falls Stampede

2024-25 H2H: 1-1-1-0

Number of Games: 2

Away: 1/9, 1/10

The late portion of the season brings the final three Western Conference opponents, starting with the Sioux City Musketeers in week 21. A team many thought could lift the Clark Cup last season, Sioux City promises to bring a strong matchup with them to Trinity Health Arena.

Sioux City Musketeers

2024-25 H2H: 2-0-0-0

Number of Games: 2

Home: 2/20, 2/21

Week 22 sends the Jacks on their last long road trip of the season. Following a Thursday morning game in Youngstown, the team heads to Omaha and the Liberty First Credit Union Arena to take on the Lancers.

Omaha Lancers

2024-25 H2H: 2-0-0-0

Number of Games: 2

Away: 2/28, 3/1

The two different Cup Champs meet at Trinity Health Arena in week 23. Lincoln, the regular season Anderson Cup Champions, fell to Waterloo in the Western Conference Finals and now gets their crack at the Lumberjacks in what will be a playoff push season.

Lincoln Stars

2024-25 H2H: 0-2-0-0

Number of Games: 2

Home: 3/6, 3/7







United States Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.