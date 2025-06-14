Lumberjacks Announce Additions to Hockey and Business Staffs

MUSKEGON, MI - As the ice comes out of Trinity Health Arena for the summer season, new faces make their way to the team offices at the arena as the staff prepares for the upcoming 2025-26 season, and the 15th Anniversary of Muskegon Lumberjacks USHL Hockey.

Four new team members, two on the hockey support staff and two in the business office, have joined the Lumberjacks family.

Colin Fairfield, Head Equipment Manager

Callie Sitter, Head Athletic Trainer

Lachlan Sawall, Executive Operations Manager

EJ Dwyer, Social Media Coordinator

Colin Fairfield - Head Equipment Manager

Not a new face at Trinity Health Arena, Fairfield is a Muskegon native and 2021 graduate of Fruitport High School. Fairfield spent 6 seasons as a stick boy for the Lumberjacks between middle and high school before attending Davenport University in Grand Rapids, MI, studying Sports Management.

During his time in GR, Fairfield interned with the Lumberjacks' equipment staff during the 2022-23 season. Starting in the 2023-24 season, Fairfield spent the past two seasons in the NCDC with the Idaho Falls Spud Kings, helping the team to their first Dineen Cup in franchise history this year. Fairfield brings hands-on experience and a deep understanding and love of junior hockey.

Callie Sitter LAT, ATC - Head Athletic Trainer

It's been over a decade since the Lumberjacks welcomed a new Head Athletic Trainer to Trinity Health Arena, and Callie Sitter is poised to fill the large shoes left open by Ian Wood's departure.

A native of Waukesha, WI, Sitter started her career as an Assistant Athletic Trainer at UW-Stevens Point in 2017 after earning her Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training.

Following a four-year stint in the Marshfield Clinic Health System, Sitter made the jump to the USHL with the Sioux City Musketeers in September of 2023, where she has been since.

Lachlan Sawall - Executive Operations Manager

The first of a pair of additions in the Business Office, Sawall joins the Lumberjacks with experience at both Michigan State and the University of Michigan.

The Kalamazoo, MI native completed his undergraduate studies at MSU, earning a dual bachelor's degree in political science and economics. His time in East Lansing ended with a Master's in Public Policy with a focus in Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL).

A move to Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan led to a second Master's degree in Sports Management, which he earned while working in Operations and Event Management for the Michigan Athletic Department.

EJ Dwyer - Social Media Coordinator

Rounding out the offseason additions is EJ Dwyer, a Social Media Coordinator. Over the past few years, Dwyer has been at the forefront of growing the sport of Ball Hockey through his work with the USA National Ball Hockey Team and Association.

Dwyer has also spent the past few seasons working with the Duquesne University ACHA Men's Hockey team and Washington Wild Things of the Frontier League near his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA.







