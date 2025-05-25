Burgess Departs Muskegon as Clark Cup Champion

May 25, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - A two-and-a-half-year run as the Head Coach of the Muskegon Lumberjacks comes to a close for Parker Burgess with a ring on his finger and trophy over his head. Game 5 of the 2025 Clark Cup Final, a 4-3 OT win for the Lumberjacks, was the final Lumberjacks game with Burgess behind the bench.

Originally hired as the Associate Head Coach prior to the 2022-23 season, Burgess was named the sixth head coach in Muskegon History in Early December 2022, 20 games into the season. The Calgary, AB, CA native was the bench boss for 166 regular-season games with a 92-62-7-5 record for a .554 win percentage.

On December 9, 2022, the Jacks defeated the USNTDP Under-17 Team 4-3 in overtime in Burgess's first game as head coach. He ended his career with the Lumberjacks the same way he started, with a 4-3 OT win.

In both of Burgess' full seasons as head coach, the Jacks made the Clark Cup Playoffs, including a run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2024 and the 2025 Clark Cup Championship. In 22 postseason games, Burgess led the Jacks to a 14-6-2 record (.636) and the first league title in franchise history.

"As my family and I prepare for the next chapter in my career, I want to express my gratitude and appreciation for the city of Muskegon and the Lumberjacks organization. I am beyond honored to have been the head coach the past three seasons. Thank you to Peter Herms, Steve Lowe and Jimmy McGroarty for their leadership and belief in me. Thank you to all the players that put the work in every day and trusted the process. To all the amazing coaches, trainers, and equipment managers, thank you for being in it together. Putting in the work in behind the scenes. Whatever it took. I've learned and grown so much in my time here and will always look back at this journey with love and gratitude.

Thank you to the city of Muskegon. You welcomed me and my family and made us feel like we had lived here our whole lives. We are going to miss so many things about Muskegon but none more than the people. We built something very special together. We will walk together forever as Champions!" Said Coach Burgess.

The entire Lumberjacks organization wishes Parker, his wife, Jess, and their two sons, Bowman and Ollie, the best of luck in their future endeavors. We can't wait to see your next step and watch your path to the NHL.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 25, 2025

Burgess Departs Muskegon as Clark Cup Champion - Muskegon Lumberjacks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.