Christ Hat Trick Lifts Jacks to First Ever Clark Cup Championship

May 21, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







WATERLOO, IA - Entering game 5 of the 2025 Clark Cup Final, Jack Christ (Chaska, MN) had two goals through the postseason. His hat trick in game 5 included the overtime winner to help the Jacks defeat the Waterloo Black Hawks 4-3 (OT) and secure the first Clark Cup in organization history.

The Jacks struck first and took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission. Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN) opened the scoring with his USHL-leading 18th playoff point just 3:53 into the contest. David Deputy (Gurnee, IL) carried the puck into the offensive zone on the near side of the ice and dropped a pass off for Lawrence at the top of the circle. Cutting towards the middle of the slot, Lawrence ripped a shot under the body of Carter Casey to make it 1-0 Muskegon.

Just over ten minutes later, Christ made it 1-0 Jacks with a laser beam of a shot off the rush. Finn McLaughlin (Canmore, AB, CAN) sent the puck up the near side to Chase Stefanek (Yorba Linda, CA) on his way through the neutral zone. As he crossed the opposing blue line, Stefanek sent a pass across the slot to Christ, who wired a shot to the top corner to make it 2-0 before the end of the period.

Coming out of the break, the Hawks scored a pair of goals to tie the game before the start of the third and final period of regulation. Brendan McMorrow was the recipient of a rebound off the near side of the ice 4:03 into the period. His one-timer brought the Hawks back to within a single goal with a 2-1 deficit.

The Jacks responded with a goal from David Klee (Castle Rock, CO) to take a 3-1 lead, but following a challenge from the Waterloo coaching staff, the goal was called back for goaltender interference.

Reid Morich took advantage of the opportunity and tied the game at the 16:11 mark with his 7th goal of the postseason. Teddy Townsend carried the puck down the near-side wall and around the back of the net. As he escaped on the far side, Townsend sent a pass in front for Morich to bang home.

It didn't take long for Christ to score his second of the game to regain the Jacks lead in the third period. Stefanek carried the puck into the offensive zone in the middle of the ice and fired a shot off the pad of Carter Casey. The rebound popped to the near side, where Christ chopped it into the top corner just 1:54 into the final frame of regulation.

Ten minutes later, Hunter Ramos re-tied the game with a laser beam of a shot from the top of the far side circle. The 3-3 score line held through the end of regulation, and for the third time in as many games, the Jacks and Hawks needed overtime to find a winner.

6:01 into the overtime period, Christ ended the game with his third goal. Jack Galanek (Hopkinton, MA) got a drop pass from Christ on the far side of the ice as the two entered the offensive zone. Galanek returned the pass to Christ at the bottom of the circle. As Christ moved across the crease, he slid the puck under the goalie and into the net to mark the end of the 2024-25 season and crown the Lumberjacks as the kings of the USHL.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.