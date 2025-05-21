Muskegon Lumberjacks Win First Clark Cup in Team History

Jack Christ scored six minutes into overtime to complete the hat trick and lift the Muskegon Lumberjacks to their first Clark Cup championship.

With eight goals and ten assists, Tynan Lawrence was named Most Valuable Player of the Clark Cup Playoffs.

The Lumberjacks wasted no time taking a one-goal lead less than four minutes into the game. Lawrence rifled home a one-timer from the slot, finishing a slick setup from David Deputy to notch his eighth goal of the postseason.

Approaching the end of the first period, Christ added to Muskegon's lead with a sharp finish from the right-wing circle, giving the Lumberjacks a 2-0 cushion heading into the locker room after the first 20 minutes of play.

However, Waterloo roared back with two goals in the second period.

Brendan McMorrow sparked the comeback just over four minutes into the frame, capitalizing on a deflection off the end boards and snapping the puck into the back of the Muskegon net. Late in the period, Reid Morich buried the equalizer in front off a feed from Teddy Townsend.

Despite the 2-2 scoreline after two periods, the Black Hawks held a 26-16 shots-on-goal advantage.

Early in the third, Christ struck again, reclaiming the lead for Muskegon with his first multi-goal outing of the playoffs.

But once again, Waterloo had a response.

Hunter Ramos evened the score with a blistering one-timer from the left circle, hammering home a cross-ice pass from Chase Jette to make it 3-3 and setting the stage for a thrilling finish in overtime.

In the extra session, Christ scored for the third time, turning and firing a wrister past Carter Casey and led the charge to celebrate at the other end of the ice.

Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev turned aside 34-of-37 shots on goal for Muskegon. Casey made 28 saves for Waterloo.







