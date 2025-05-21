Ending with Another Overtime

May 21, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The third consecutive overtime game between the Muskegon Lumberjacks and Waterloo Black Hawks settled the Clark Cup Final at Young Arena; the best-of-five series went the distance and then some before the Lumberjacks prevailed 4-3 Tuesday.

Jack Christ completed a hat trick at 6:01 of overtime, giving the visitors their first USHL title. Muskegon entered the United States Hockey League at the outset of the 2010/11 season. This spring's playoff run was their second trip to the Final.

Christ was persistent on the decisive goal. He cut to the net through the left circle but could not shield the puck when Hawks goaltender Carter Casey went for a poke-check. Regardless, Christ regained possession as he turned in the slot and slung in a low attempt along the ice.

The Lumberjacks had also won Game Three in overtime: a 2-1 double-overtime decision last Friday. Waterloo returned serve by winning Game Four, 3-2 during an extra frame on Saturday.

In the finale, Muskegon moved to a 2-0 first period lead on goals by Christ and Tynan Lawrence, starting with Lawrence's tally at 3:53. David Deputy set up the opportunity, which Lawrence squeaked in from the left circle. Christ built the margin at 14:03, lifting in a transition chance while skating on left wing.

The Hawks responded in kind during the second period. At 4:03, Brady Peddle blasted an attempt wide of the Muskegon net; it caromed off the end wall, coming to Brendan McMorrow waiting near the left dot. Waterloo's top regular season goal scorer flipped his chance into an open side.

Captain Reid Morich provided the tying tally at 16:11. Teddy Townsend dashed behind the net to keep Waterloo in possession of the puck, wrapping a feed to Morich waiting in the slot. Morich's shot slithered inside the post to the right of Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev.

Christ renewed Muskegon's lead at 1:54 of the third, speeding through the left ring before lifting a chance under the crossbar.

Waterloo's final goal of the campaign came almost 10 minutes later. Chase Jette fed a rink-wide pass across the Muskegon zone to Hunter Ramos, who hit the opposite top corner with 8:30 left to play.

The Hawks had a 34-24 shots advantage through the end of regulation. Gadzhiev finished with 34 saves, while Casey stopped 28 scoring bids.

Tuesday's loss comes 11 years to the day after Waterloo fell to the Indiana Ice in Game Five of the 2014 Clark Cup Final. The Hawks' playoff run this spring is the deepest the organization has made since that season.

Muskegon 2 0 1 1 - 4

Waterloo 0 2 1 0 - 3

1st Period-1, Muskegon, Lawrence 8 (Deputy), 3:53. 2, Muskegon, Christ 3 (Stefanek, McLaughlin), 14:03. Penalties-Jette Wat (checking from behind), 6:49; Gadzhiev Mus (delay of game), 15:27.

2nd Period-3, Waterloo, McMorrow 7 (Peddle, Whiterabbit), 4:03. 4, Waterloo, Morich 7 (Townsend, Peddle), 16:11. Penalties-No Penalties

3rd Period-5, Muskegon, Christ 4 (Stefanek), 1:54. 6, Waterloo, Ramos 4 (Jette, Peddle), 11:30. Penalties-Veilleux Mus (high sticking), 6:33.

1st OT Period-7, Muskegon, Christ 5 (Galanek, McLaughlin), 6:01. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Muskegon 8-8-8-8-32. Waterloo 11-15-8-3-37.

Power Play Opportunities-Muskegon 0 / 1; Waterloo 0 / 2.

Goalies-Muskegon, Gadzhiev (37 shots-34 saves). Waterloo, Casey (32 shots-28 saves).

A-3,500







