Hawks Overcome Astounding Adversity

May 17, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

A controversial goal sent Game Four of the Clark Cup Final to overtime, but the Waterloo Black Hawks were undeterred and still claimed a 3-2 victory over the Muskegon Lumberjacks on the road at Trinity Health Arena Saturday.

As the third period waned, the puck was locked in the right corner. Muskegon was on a power play, and also skating with a sixth attacker. David Klee sawed it free to Xavier Veilleux at the outside edge of the right circle, and the Lumberjacks defenseman put a shot into the net from there. As Muskegon celebrated, the Hawks protested adamantly that the attempt had only entered the goal after regulation was over. Following a review, the officials put one-tenth of a second on the clock and - after the formality of a center ice faceoff - the teams went to their locker rooms for a 17-minute intermission.

Muskegon had the best chances during the first shift of overtime, but Chase Jette won it for Waterloo at 1:32 of the extra period. Along the left boards, Jette moved back toward the line, turned just inside the line, and put a dart into the opposite top corner. This time the Lumberjacks were left to argue that the puck hadn't gone in, but a review affirmed the call on the ice, and Jette led his celebrating teammates back to the dressing room.

At one point in the first period, Muskegon had been outshooting the Black Hawks 11-2. The best of those early chances was a pointblank opportunity by Teddy Spitznagel, which Carter Casey kicked aside.

By the end of the second, the shot count had swung to the Hawks, 26-17. Waterloo also owned the only goal during the first 40 minutes, going ahead on a power play conversion at 15:25. Easton Hewson used a defender as a screen and put the puck into the top corner on a feed across the slot from Kaeden Hawkins.

Grady Deering made it 2-0 with just 5:27 to go. Taking a handoff at center from Sam Huck, he stepped into the right circle and leaned into a wrister, beating Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev over the netminder's opposite shoulder.

Muskegon's first goal was scored at 18:55 of the third, six-on-five. Jack Galanek triggered a low shot from the edge of the left circle; Spitznagel redirected it inside the opposite post.

Casey still finished with 28 saves for the win, as the Hawks finished with a 32-30 shots on goal edge. Casey becomes just the second Waterloo goalie to ever win ten games during one postseason.

Saturday's win extends the series to a full five games. The Clark Cup will be awarded on Tuesday when Waterloo and Muskegon meet one more time at Young Arena. Game Five will begin at 6:35 p.m. Tickets are available now from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or by calling the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680 starting Monday at 9 a.m.

Waterloo 0 1 1 1 - 3

Muskegon 0 0 2 0 - 2

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Walker Wat (unsportsmanlike cnd.), 13:45; Berry Mus (roughing), 13:45; Brady Wat (high sticking), 19:46.

2nd Period-1, Waterloo, Hewson 2 (Hawkins, Townsend), 15:25 (PP). Penalties-Deputy Mus (interference), 4:17; Deputy Mus (interference), 6:19; Nestrasil Mus (roughing), 14:35; Galanek Mus (cross checking), 15:37.

3rd Period-2, Waterloo, Deering 5 (Huck), 14:33. 3, Muskegon, Spitznagel 3 (Galanek, Stewart), 18:55. 4, Muskegon, Veilleux 3 (Klee), 19:59 (PP). Penalties-Townsend Wat (boarding), 19:19.

1st OT Period-5, Waterloo, Jette 5 (Ramos), 1:32. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 10-16-5-1-32. Muskegon 12-5-12-1-30.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 1 / 4; Muskegon 1 / 2.

Goalies-Waterloo, Casey (30 shots-28 saves). Muskegon, Gadzhiev (32 shots-29 saves).

