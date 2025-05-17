Ryabkin Buries 2OT Winner. Jacks One Win From Clark Cup

May 17, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

MUSKEGON, MI - It's becoming a tradition for the Muskegon Lumberjacks to win a double overtime thriller on home ice in the postseason. Last year, in the second round, Ethan Whitcomb sent the Jacks to the Eastern Conference Finals with a goal in the second overtime of game five against Green Bay. Tonight, Ivan Ryabkin (Balakovo, RUS) sent the sold-out crowd at Trinity Health Arena with the double OT winner, bringing the Jacks to one win away from the team's first Clark Cup.

The 2-1 (2OT) win gives the Lumberjacks a 2-1 series lead over the Waterloo Black Hawks in the best-of-5 Clark Cup Final. Game 4 comes Saturday night at 6 p.m. EST at Trinity Health Arena with a chance to lift the cup for the first time in franchise history.

With such a low goal total, it is shocking to see that Shikhabudtin Gadzhiev (Makhachkala, RUS) (7-0-0) made 40 saves on 41 shots. Carter Casey (9-3-1) earned the loss on his record while also making 40 saves on 42 shots against.

Late in the first period, the Jacks drew first blood. Jack Galanek (Hopkinton, MA) carried the puck up the far side of the ice into the Waterloo zone. Taking advantage of a bad change by the Hawks, Galanek made his way down to the corner and spent time along the wall, allowing Vaclav Nestrasil (Praha, CZE) a chance to get to the top of the crease. By the time Nestrasil reached the blue paint, Galanek sent a pass his way for an easy redirection over top of Casey to the back of the net.

It wasn't until the third period that the next goal was scored. Reid Daavettila was the beneficiary of a loose puck in the low slot after Teddy Mallgrave carried it all the way to the bottom of the circle. Gadzhiev made the initial save, but Daavettila was right on the door step to bang the puck home.

The Jacks had a chance to win the game in the third period and the first overtime period. First, A shot rang off the crossbar in the final minute of regulation. Drew Stewart (Minnetonka, MN) found the rebound in the crease and tapped it across the goal line, but the lights shut off and the play ended before the goal was scored. Then, as time expired in the first overtime, Finn McLaughlin (Canmore, AB, CAN) fired a shot from the point. The puck went off a Hawk in the slot and into the net about half a second after the buzzer sounded.

Ivan Ryabkin (Balakovo, RUS) scored the game winner with just under 12 minutes to play in the second overtime period. Casey left his crease to play the puck at the side of the net, but Ryabkin met his pass up the middle of the ice in the low slot. The turnover allowed Ryabkin a chance to slide the puck under Casey to give the Jacks the win.

The Jacks have a chance to close out the 2025 Clark Cup Final tomorrow night at Trinity Health Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. EST, with tickets going fast. Get yours while they are available at muskegonlumberjacks.com. Can't make it to the game? Catch the action on the official live stream partner of the USHL, FloHockey, and for free on the Lumberjacks Hockey Network presented by Lakeside Surfaces.







