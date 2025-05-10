Lumberjacks Win First Clark Cup Final Game in Franchise History with 4-1 Win. Tie Series 1-1

May 10, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







WATERLOO, IA - The saying goes, "A series isn't a series until the home team loses." Saturday night, the Muskegon Lumberjacks turned the Clark Cup Final into a series with a 4-1 win over the Waterloo Black Hawks. The win evens the series 1-1 before shifting to Muskegon for Game 3 next week.

A strong second period gave the Jacks a 2-1 lead heading into the final period of regulation, though the Hawks struck first. Just 1:44 into the second period, Teddy Mallgrave carried the puck down the far side wall and into the corner of the Jacks' zone. As he made his way behind the net, he slid a pass to the front of the crease for Reid Morich to tap home.

Halfway through the frame, the Jacks responded to tie the game 1-1. Jack Christ (Chaska, MN) carried the puck into the offensive zone on the far side of the slot. A pass to the near side for Matthew Van Blaricom (Southey, SK, CAN) was followed by an area pass behind the defense for Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN). As he moved across the front of the net, Lawrence pulled the puck from his forehand to his backhand and slid the puck across the goal line for his 7th goal of the playoffs.

Lawrence picked up his second point of the night with an assist at 16:33. Lawrence chipped the puck over the stick of a Waterloo defenseman on his way out of the Jacks' zone. On his way through the neutral zone, Lawrence cut towards the near side of the ice and pulled a toe drag around another defenseman. Lawrence then slid a backdoor pass to David Deputy (Gurnee, IL) to finish off a highlight reel goal, giving the Jacks the 2-1 lead.

A pair of goals came for the Jacks in the third period. Deputy his second goal of the game at 9:49. While on an Auto Owners Insurance Power Play, David Klee (Castle Rock, CO) held the puck on the far side of the ice and fired a pass across the slot to Deputy on the near side of the post. The pass forced Deputy below the goal line, but executing strong patience, Deputy slid the puck from below the goal line to the front of the net and across the goal line to give the Jacks a 3-1 lead.

With less than one second to play, Vaclav Nestrasil (Praha, CZE) sent the puck into an empty net to make it 4-1 in favor of the Jacks and even the series up at one win apiece.

Game three of the Clark Cup Final comes on Friday night at Trinity Health Arena. Tickets are available but going fast. Get yours at muskegonlumberjacks.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.