Muskegon Lumberjacks 2025 NHL Draft Preview

June 27, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







LOS ANGELES, CA - One of the yearly measuring stick events for Junior Hockey teams worldwide, the NHL Draft kicks off tonight at the Peacock Theater in LA with the first round at 7 p.m. EST. Last year at the event, the Lumberjacks made a splash with five picks, including a pair of first-rounders, for the first time in franchise history. Coming off a Clark Cup Championship and a great USHL Draft, the team is poised for another strong showing.

Who is eligible for the draft? Players between the ages of 18 and 20 could hear their name called from the stage on Friday and Saturday. The Lumberjacks were one of the youngest teams in the USHL last season, with 13 players born in 2006/2007. In this article, we'll look at each of those players and show why they deserve the honor of being drafted into the NHL.

#2 Ryan Aaronson

Birth year: 2007

Position: Forward

Hometown: Highland Park, IL

2024-25 Stats: 16gp 1-2-3

Aaronson is a player with tons of upside. His broad frame makes him stand out on the ice with a silhouette closer to an NFL linebacker than an NHL winger. Size is one thing, but work ethic is another. Whether it's on the ice, in the gym, or in the classroom, he practices the "first one in, last one out" method and sets the tone for himself and the rest of the team.

#4 Barrett Dexheimer

Birth year: 2006

Position: Defense

Hometown: Edina, MN

2024-25 Stats: 51gp 0-9-9

All 32 NHL GMs enter the draft looking for defensemen who can contribute to their team's success at both ends of the ice. Look no further than Barrett Dexheimer. There is no shortage of talent coming out of Minnesota high school hockey, and Dexheimer is no exception. A native of Edina, Dexheimer made the jump to the USHL last season, adjusting to the faster pace of play and carving out an everyday role on the Jacks' blue line.

#6 Reese Lantz

Birth year: 2007

Position: Defense

Hometown: Hartland, WI

2024-25 Stats: 19gp 1-2-3

Every year at the draft, storylines about a player's path to the NHL come out of the woodwork. Lantz has one of the more unique paths to the draft. After a selection by the Jacks in the 2023 Phase I Draft, Lantz eventually made his way up the ladder of development to the NAHL for the 2024-25 season. Halfway through the campaign, he was called up to Muskegon and impressed his way into a full-time promotion. Lantz took full advantage of the opportunity, showcasing his skill to both NHL and NCAA Division I scouts.

#8 Teddy Spitznagel

Birth year: 2006

Position: Forward

Hometown: Bloomfield Hills, MI

2024-25 Stats: 50gp 10-8-18

Hockey is different from most sports thanks to its necessity to marry skill and physicality without sacrificing anything on either side. Spitznagel plays with the perfect blend. A coach's dream player, he can chip the puck in and bang a body, or head to the top of the crease and use his skill to score a pretty goal.

#10 Ivan Ryabkin

Birth year: 2007

Position: Forward

Hometown: Balakovo, RUS

2024-25 Stats: 27gp 19-11-30

By far the most polarizing player in the USHL last season, Ryabkin joined the Lumberjacks halfway through the schedule and immediately made his presence felt. Similar to Spitznagel, there is no sacrifice in skill or physicality. He's got a heavy shot, unbelievable hands, and if you think you are going to knock him off the puck... think again.

#13 Danny Klaers

Birth year: 2007

Position: Defense

Hometown: Minnetonka, MN

2024-25 Stats: 62gp 0-17-17

The only Lumberjack to earn the Ironman award last season, playing in every regular-season contest, Klaers didn't give his coaches any doubt about whether he should be in the lineup. The Muskegon defensive core was one of the top in the USHL in terms of offense, and Klaers was a big part of it with 17 assists. His smooth skating allows him to float up in the play and act as a fourth forward at even strength and on the power play.

#14 Finn McLaughlin

Birth year: 2006

Position: Defense

Hometown: Canmore, AB, CAN

2024-25 Stats: 59gp 6-19-25

It shows a lot about a player when they move to a contending team late in the season. How do they fit in with the group? Has their production dipped? Is the team in a better position with them? McLaughlin had all the right answers after joining the Lumberjacks at the trade deadline in February. His shot was one of the hardest among USHL defensemen, helping him win not one, but two straight Clark Cup Championships.

#15 Carter Sanderson

Birth year: 2007

Position: Forward

Hometown: Pierre, SD

2024-25 Stats: 48gp 5-6-11

Not many players have the ability or are willing to play as physical as Sanderson on a nightly basis. When you look at Sanderson, you see a player like Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers. Hyman led the NHL playoffs with 111 hits but also had 11 points in 15 games. Sanderson is a heavy player willing to do whatever it takes to win. Including but not limited to scoring, hitting, and fighting.

#18 Jack Galanek

Birth year: 2006

Position: Forward

Hometown: Hopkinton, MA

2024-25 Stats: 60gp 22-28-50

It's rare that a player finishes third on their team in points, and scouts talk about their off-ice habits that set them apart. Galanek is a true professional, through and through. In his interactions with teammates, staff, and even the fans, it shows he cares about the team and city he represents on a nightly basis. On the ice, he is dependable. You know what you are getting with him on the ice, yet occasionally, he does something that leaves you speechless with your hands on your head.

#22 Matthew Van Blaricom

Birth year: 2006

Position: Forward

Hometown: Southey, SK, CAN

2024-25 Stats: 60gp 9-10-19

Van Blaricom is the other "Bash Brother" in Muskegon alongside Sanderson. Not the biggest player on the ice at 5'11, 169 pounds, but he uses every ounce of his body to inflict his will on his opponent. His reverse checks began popping up in pre-scout packages for other teams, and his shot has remained deadly. Watch for Van Blaricom.

#23 Ethan Drabicki

Birth year: 2007

Position: Forward

Hometown: Livonia, MI

2024-25 Stats: 24gp 1-7-8

Another heavy hitter, Ethan Drabicki, showcased his ability to affect the game in more ways than one. His gritty play style meshed well with big-framed linemates and was the perfect player when the Jacks needed a momentum shift.

#24 Vaclav Nestrasil

Birth year: 2007

Position: Forward

Hometown: Praha, CZE

2024-25 Stats: 61gp 19-23-42

NHL scouts have loved Vaclav Nestrasil more and more as the 2024-25 season progressed. His 6'6 "frame is combined with elite skill and smooth skating. A rare combination. Mixed with a great attitude in the locker room, Nestrasil has the hard and soft skills to be a long-time NHL player.

#25 Chase Stefanek

Birth year: 2006

Position: Forward

Hometown: Yorba Linda, CA

2024-25 Stats: 50gp 13-17-30

A 2006 birth year that scouts missed out on last season, Chase Stefanek, used the 2024-25 season as a reminder of why they made a mistake. His 30 points were nearly exclusively at 5-on-5 play, and were joined by a solid 200-foot style of game.

#28 Luka Radivojevic

Birth year: 2007

Position: Defense

Hometown: Southey, SK, CAN

2024-25 Stats: 38gp 3-19-22

You never want to see a player miss games in his draft year, but Radivojevic spent some time away from the Jacks for all the best reasons. Named a top-three player at the World Junior Championships for Team Slovakia in January, Radivojevic followed up by wearing the "C" for his country's Under-18 National Team at the U18 Championships. A big part of Jack's blue line, Radivojevic, is great at both ends of the ice.







