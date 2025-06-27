USHL NEWS: League Tabs Eight Picks in First Round of NHL Draft

The United States Hockey League (USHL) had eight active and former players from five teams selected during the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif.

After the Boston Bruins selected James Hagens (Boston College/NTPD) seventh overall, making the 6'2," 177-lb forward become the 100th first-round pick from the NTDP, the USHL claimed seven of the last 10 selections in the first round.

The Ottawa Senators started the streak of picks, selecting defenseman Logan Hensler (Wisconsin/NTDP) at 23rd overall. The Pittsburgh Penguins picked forward Will Horcoff (Michigan/NTDP) at 24th overall, the Chicago Blackhawks chose forward Vaclav Nestrasil (Muskegon Lumberjacks) at 25th overall, and the Nashville Predators closed the run by adding USHL Rookie of the Year and forward Ryker Lee (Madison Capitols) at 26th overall.

Before the end of the first round, the Winnipeg Jets picked USHL alum Sascha Boumedienne (Youngstown Phantoms/Boston University) at 28th overall, the Chicago Blackhawks selected Mason West (Fargo Force) at 29th overall, and the Calgary Flames selected Cullen Potter (Arizona State/NTDP) as the last pick of the first round.

The USHL had more draft picks per team than any other development league in North America at 0.50.

Lee became the first player from the Madison Capitols selected in the first round of the NHL Draft.

Nestrasil became the fourth player from the Muskegon Lumberjacks selected in the first round of the NHL Draft, joining Sacha Boisvert (2024), Matvei Gridin (2024), and Andrei Svechnikov (2018).

West became the second player from the Fargo Force selected in the first round of the NHL Draft, joining Riley Tufte (2016).

Hagens became the Bruins' sixth first-round pick with USHL ties, joining Dean Letourneau (2024), John Beecher (2019), Charlie McAvoy (2016), Trent Frederic (2016), and Mark Stuart (2003).

The NTDP had four selections in the first round: Hagens, Hensler, Horcoff, and Potter.







