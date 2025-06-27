Prospect of the Week: Adam Israilov

June 27, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







Adam Israilov is an offensive juggernaut on the ice. His imposing 6'1" 175 pound frame deceives many defenseman into thinking he is your prototypical power forward. However, his forechecking prowess and explosive shot make him an elite threat any time he touches the ice.

The 2008 born Russian forward spent last season with the Carolina Jr. Hurricanes 16U AAA. Israilov led his team in all three offensive categories with 99 points (48 goals + 51 assists) through 50 games, an average of nearly two points per game.

Director of Scouting Rich Michalowski had high praise for the young talent. "Israilov is a constant threat, capable of beating defenses in a multitude of ways," Michalowski said. "If you give him space to shoot-watch out. Israilov is a sniper with a snappy, heavy release that rarely misses the mark."

Head Coach Ron Fogarty concurred saying that Israilov is always around the puck while having the pedigree of a goal scorer and a dependable point producer.

However, offense is only one part of Israilov's game. Israilov is also a prolific defender, using his size and active stick to force turnovers. He also elevates his came on the penalty kill, sacrificing his body time and time again to block shots for his team.

The Lancers look to use his 200 foot fire to create plays and ultimately win games this coming season.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.