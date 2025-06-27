Vaclav Nestrasil Selected 25th Overall by Chicago

June 27, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







LOS ANGELES, CA - For the second straight season, the Muskegon Lumberjacks watched one of their own realize their lifelong dream of being drafted in the first round of the NHL Draft when Vaclav Nestrasil was selected 25th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks.

The pick also marks the second consecutive draft that the Hawks have selected a Lumberjack in the first round (Sacha Boisvert, #18, 2024), and the second draft in a row where the Lumberjacks were the first team to have a player drafted straight out of the USHL.

Here is what some of the top Draft experts have to say about Vaclav:

"I think that he's been a late riser, and a championship helps raise your stock when you play a significant role. After talking to a lot of teams, they said they put him higher on their list after the playoffs." "When you see a guy that is his size and has his skill level, you ask, 'What else can we get out of this guy as he continues to grow and mature? '" Chris Peters, FloHockey

"This guy has a ton of upside that a team in this specific draft is going to take a swing at him, especially in the first round." Anthony Donati, Draft Pro Hockey

"We may have been the highest on that kid all year. Such a unique player with his size and skill combination. The way he can flash, especially in tight corners, kind of reminds me of Tage Thompson." Cam Robinson, Elite Prospects

Rounds 2-7 of the 2025 NHL Draft kick off tomorrow morning at 9 am local time, 12 p.m. EST. Follow along on the NHL Network or with the Lumberjacks @muskegonjacks on social media and the Official Lumberjacks Live Draft Tracker at Muskegonlumberjacks.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.