The Series Is Even

May 10, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







The Muskegon Lumberjacks won Game Two of the 2025 Clark Cup Final, upending the Waterloo Black Hawks 4-1 at Young Arena on Saturday.

Waterloo had won Game One on Friday 8-5. Saturday's result assures that the best-of-five series will last at least four games. Another split next weekend in Muskegon would trigger a fifth and decisive game at Young Arena on Tuesday, May 20th.

After a wild first period in Game One, the teams were scoreless through 20 minutes Saturday. Early in the second, Reid Morich put the Hawks in front. Teddy Mallgrave sped up the right-wing boards and cut to the net, nudging a pass to the Black Hawk captain. Morich was positioned at the top of the crease to flick in a quick attempt at 1:44.

However, the Lumberjacks swung to the lead before the period ended. Tynan Lawrence was involved in two transition goals. At 9:49, he received a pass from Matthew Van Blaricom, then Lawrence cut across the top of the crease, opening up space to flip in a backhander. At 16:33, Lawrence set up David Deputy from close range. Deputy's first chance was stopped, but he was able to bang in the rebound.

Deputy added another goal at 9:46 of the third during a power play. After an initial look from the left circle, Deputy went below the icing line and stuffed in his chance from the edge of the crease.

Vaclav Nestrasil added an empty net goal with 0.6 seconds remaining.

Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev made 22 saves for the victory, while Carter Casey stopped 25 shots in the loss.

The Hawks and Lumberjacks will reconvene at Trinity Health Arena in Muskegon next Friday. Game Three in the series begins at 6:10 p.m. Central.

Muskegon 0 2 2 - 4

Waterloo 0 1 0 - 1

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Deputy Mus (high sticking), 6:12; Sanderson Mus (holding), 10:11; Ramos Wat (unsportsmanlike cnd.), 19:02.

2nd Period-1, Waterloo, Morich 6 (Mallgrave, Townsend), 1:44. 2, Muskegon, Lawrence 7 (Van Blaricom, Christ), 9:49. 3, Muskegon, Deputy 9 (Lawrence, Dexheimer), 16:33. Penalties-No Penalties

3rd Period-4, Muskegon, Deputy 10 (Klee, Ryabkin), 9:46 (PP). 5, Muskegon, Nestrasil 6 (Veilleux), 19:59 (EN). Penalties-Mason Wat (head contact), 9:32.

Shots on Goal-Muskegon 10-10-9-29. Waterloo 8-10-5-23.

Power Play Opportunities-Muskegon 1 / 2; Waterloo 0 / 2.

Goalies-Muskegon, Gadzhiev (23 shots-22 saves). Waterloo, Casey (28 shots-25 saves).

A-3,188







