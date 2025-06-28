Peddle Picked by Penguins

June 28, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - Brady Peddle will officially be a Pittsburgh Penguins prospect when he takes the ice this fall following his selection on Saturday during Day Two of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Pittsburgh chose Peddle in the third round with the event's 91st overall pick.

The now-18-year-old was exceptional during the Waterloo Black Hawks' run to the 2025 Clark Cup Final. He appeared in all 15 postseason games, recording one goal, nine assists, and a +3 plus/minus differential. Peddle's 10 playoff points ranked second among league defensemen, trailing only teammate Dylan Compton.

During Game Four of the Western Conference Semifinals versus the Sioux Falls Stampede, Peddle contributed two assists, helping Waterloo to a series-clinching overtime win. Three nights later, he notched a goal as the Hawks opened a new series with a road win against the Lincoln Stars. Then during the fifth and deciding game of the Clark Cup Final versus the Muskegon Lumberjacks, Peddle assisted on three goals, tying for the most assists in one game by an individual player throughout the 2025 USHL postseason.

During the regular slate, Peddle tied for sixth among all USHL rookies with a +12 plus/minus. He was one of only three rookies leaguewide to skate in all 62 regular season games. Peddle notched three goals and seven assists. The first of those goals was against Lincoln on November 23rd. The other two proved to be game-winners: January 31st during a 5-1 contest versus the Des Moines Buccaneers and then against the Buccaneers again in a 5-2 result on Valentine's Day.

Peddle is committed to Michigan State University.

The Penguins were one of three NHL teams which had never previously drafted a Black Hawk prior to this season. However, Waterloo alum Mark Eaton won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2009. Brothers Chris Ferraro and Peter Ferraro also played for the Penguins in the midst of their professional careers. More recently, Mark Freidman, Vinnie Hinostroza, and Tom Novak have appeared for the Penguins. In 2024/25, Novak was traded to Pittsburgh but only appeared in the lineup twice due to injury.

This April, NHL Central Scouting had ranked Peddle 86th among North American prospects eligible for the 2025 Draft. Earlier, he represented the Black Hawks at USA Hockey's All-American Game in January.







