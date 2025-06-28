Kevan Goes Second Round in 2025 NHL Draft

Los Angeles, Calif. - Des Moines Buccaneers forward Ben Kevan was selected by the New Jersey Devils in the second round of the 2025 NHL Draft, 63rd overall. Kevan spent two seasons with the Bucs and will head to Arizona State University for the 2025-26 season to continue his hockey career.

As a member of the Bucs, Kevan totaled 110 games played for 37 goals and 63 assists. During the 2023-24 season, Kevan led all USHL rookies in scoring with an average of .97 points per game and was named to the 2024 USHL All-Rookie Team.

In the past year, Kevan has competed with Team USA in various international tournaments, including the 2024 Hlnka Gretzky Cup, 2025 World Junior "A" Challenge, and 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship. He led Team USA to their bronze-medal finish in the IIHF U-18 World Championship, netting the game-winning overtime goal against Team Slovakia.

"The Buccaneers are incredibly proud to see Kevan taking the next step in his hockey career by being drafted to the New Jersey Devils," Managing Partner Michael Devlin said. "The Buccaneers and the USHL are built on nurturing young talent and preparing them for a future career in hockey. Kevan's growth since coming to Des Moines in 2023 is both a testament to his determination and our organization's dedication to player development. We are excited to have Ben join a long list of distinguished Bucs alumni who have had outstanding professional hockey careers, and we cannot wait to see where the future takes him."







