Former Hawk Lansing Drafted

Waterloo, Iowa - Matthew Lansing opened the 2024/25 season with the Waterloo Black Hawks and finished with the Fargo Force, on the way to being drafted by the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Vancouver chose Lansing in the seventh round with the 207th overall pick.

The Canucks had previously only selected one Waterloo player during the NHL Draft, but that pick was a good one. Brock Boeser was chosen 23rd overall in 2015, the earliest a Waterloo player has even been called. Through the end of 2024/25, Boeser played in 554 regular season games for the Canucks, producing 434 points (204 goals, 230 assists). Defenseman Mark Friedman joined Boeser with the Canucks in 2023/24, and forward Max Sasson made his NHL debut for Vancouver last fall. The Canucks became the first team to have three Waterloo alumni in their lineup during the same game on December 10, 2024.

Defenseman Andrew Alberts was the first former Hawk to skate for Vancouver from 2009/10 to 2013/14.

Lansing appeared in 40 Black Hawks games prior to a late February trade. In that time, he recorded eight goals and nine assists with a +20 plus/minus differential. His biggest single-game performance was a three-point afternoon (one goal, two assists) against the Sioux City Musketeers on December 8th.

Lansing went to Fargo in exchange for Reid Daavettila. Following the swap, Lansing notched four goals and six assists in 14 regular season Force contests, then one additional goal during two playoff appearances.

At the Gretzky Hlinka Cup Tournament prior to the 2024/25 season, Lansing boosted his prospect profile. In five games for the U.S. Under-18 Select Team, the now-18-year-old recorded four goals to lead Team USA.

Lansing is committed to Quinnipiac.







