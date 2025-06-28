McMorrow on the Draft Board

June 28, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - After starring as the Waterloo Black Hawks' top goal scorer throughout the 2024/25 season, forward Brendan McMorrow was chosen during the seventh round of the NHL Draft Saturday.

The Los Angeles Kings snagged the Lakeville, Minnesota-native with the 196th overall pick.

Last season, McMorrow's 24 goals tied for 14th across the United States Hockey League. He was one of only two Black Hawks to reach the 20-goal threshold, finishing three ahead of teammate Kaeden Hawkins. McMorrow had three multigoal games before the end of October, on the way to six such nights throughout the regular season. That included a hat trick against the Tri-City Storm on March 7th.

Six of McMorrow's goals were game-winners, tying him for second in the league. He also tied for second in the USHL with 14 power play scores. The sniper found the net on 21.4 percent of his shots on goal, placing eighth among skaters who appeared in at least 50 league games. Adding 18 assists, McMorrow was responsible for 42 points in 2024/25.

McMorrow continued to produce during the Clark Cup Playoffs, ranking third on the team with 14 points (seven goals, seven assists). He recorded one of the most dramatic goals of the postseason in double-overtime during Game Four of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Sioux Falls Stampede. It was one of his two playoff game-winners. McMorrow also helped Waterloo reach overtime during Game Five of the final series with a second period tally against the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

Last December, McMorrow stepped out of Waterloo's lineup to help the U.S. Junior Select Team win a gold medal at the World Junior A Challenge in Camrose, Alberta. He scored twice and assisted on five other goals, notching at least one point in all five games.

A total of five Waterloo players have now gone on to become L.A. draft choices: Mikey Anderson (2017), Nick Ebert, (2011), Josh Turnbull (2007), and David Meckler (2006) are the others.

L.A. has brought three Black Hawks alumni into the league. In February of 2020, Anderson became the latest Black Hawk to join the Kings for his NHL regular season debut. Goaltender Cal Petersen originally appeared for Los Angeles in 2018/19 and remained with the Kings organization until being traded to the Philadelphia Flyers in 2023. Jason Blake was the first player to advance from Waterloo to Los Angeles in 1999.

Prior to 2024/25, McMorrow had spent two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program. In 65 USHL games across that span, he was responsible for 14 goals and 18 assists. McMorrow will be a freshman at the University of Denver this fall.







United States Hockey League Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.