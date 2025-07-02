Three Deals in 24 Hours

July 2, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - During the first day of National Hockey League free agency, two former Waterloo Black Hawks have landed with new teams and a third is staying put.

Forward Brock Boeser decided to remain with the Vancouver Canucks, finalizing a seven-year deal with the only organization he has known since turning pro. Meanwhile, goaltender Cal Petersen is now a member of the Minnesota Wild and forward Matej Blumel is joining the Boston Bruins.

Boeser debuted with Vancouver in 2017, less than two seasons after his final game in Waterloo. His NHL career has included six 20-goal seasons, and he is one of only four former Hawks with at least 200 NHL goals (204). The Burnsville, Minnesota, native has appeared in multiple All-Star games and produced 434 points across his first 554 regular season games in the league.

As a Black Hawk, Boeser led Waterloo with 35 goals in 2014/15, tying for the United States Hockey League lead that season. His 68 points that winter also topped the team stat sheet and placed third in the USHL. Vancouver drafted him during the first round (23rd overall) following his season in Waterloo, making him the earliest Black Hawk ever selected during the NHL Draft.

Petersen is joining his third NHL club. He debuted with the Los Angeles Kings in 2018 and spent the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers organization. Petersen has a career NHL record of 46-44-10 with four shutouts in 106 regular season games.

From 2011/12 to 2013/14, the Waterloo native won a Black Hawks junior-era record 51 USHL regular season games, posting a career save percentage of .910. Petersen also claimed 10 additional postseason victories and helped Waterloo to the 2014 Clark Cup Final. He was drafted in 2013 by the Buffalo Sabres.

Blumel made his NHL debut with the Dallas Stars in 2022. Across three seasons, he scored two goals and played in 13 NHL games. However, the Czech native had increasing success with the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League; he was a 2025 AHL All-Star and led the league with 39 goals last winter.

During his second season in Waterloo, Blumel produced 30 goals and 30 assists for 60 points in 58 games. He was one of just 10 30-goal scorers in the USHL during 2018/19. He finished with 78 points across 108 total games in the league before being drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in 2019.

When they make their regular season debuts with their new clubs, Petersen will become the sixth former Hawk to appear for Minnesota, while Blumel will be the sixth alum to skate for Boston.







