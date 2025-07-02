Bergeron, Valenti Selected for Under-17 Four Nations Tournament

July 2, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







PLYMOUTH, MI - A pair of Lumberjacks, Ty Bergeron and Anthony Valenti have been named to the US Under-17 Men's Select Team for the 2025 Under-17 Four Nations Tournament. The event will take place from August 5-9 at USA Hockey Arena.

Bergeron signed a Tender Agreement with the Jacks during the 2024-25 season and will spend the 2025-26 campaign in Muskegon as an under-ager. The Lumberjacks selected Valenti in the Phase I Draft and will spend the 2025-26 season in the BCHL with the Sherwood Park Crusaders before making the jump to the USHL.

Plenty of Lumberjacks have played in the event, including a trio of players -Danny Klaers, Finn McLaughlin, and Chase Stefanek -who were part of the 2025 Clark Cup Championship-winning team last season.

The tournament features Under-17 teams from the United States, Czechia, Slovakia, and Switzerland. The USA opens the tournament on Tuesday, August 5th, against Slovakia at 4:30 p.m. The tournament will conclude on August 9th, with the USA looking to win its 10th Gold Medal at the event.







