Hawks Dance to September Win

Published on September 27, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







A three-point night by Travis Lefere and a second period surge pushed the Waterloo Black Hawks to their first win of the season, a 5-2 result at Young Arena Saturday against the Des Moines Buccaneers.

It is the second consecutive season the Hawks have opened their home slate with a win against Des Moines. Waterloo hosted the Bucs 364 days earlier and prevailed 4-3 on that occasion.

In this year's edition, it took just 45 seconds for the Hawks to get the first goal at Young Arena this season. A flurry of opportunities eventually led to one that Brock Schultz finished with a low attempt from the left circle.

The lead lasted almost exactly 10 minutes; all three Buccaneer forwards touched the puck on a rush finished by Joseph Argentina to tie the score at 10:44. Argentina then had a great chance to give Des Moines the lead in his next shift, but a lunging blocker save by Phileas Lachat kept the game tied.

It took much of the second period, but Waterloo jumped in front with a late flurry. It started with a fortunate bounce. A puck was batted high into the air in the right circle. Atte Vikla saw it, gloved it down to the ice, and swept it into the slot. Lefere didn't waste any time, putting a shot between the skates of a startled Max Weilandt.

Just 36 seconds later, Ty Mason and Rio Treharne executed a give-and-go through the neutral zone, with the puck returned to Mason moving up the slot. As the veteran forward tangled with a defender, a penalty was going to be called, but Mason turned the puck toward the net and inside the pipe to Weilandt's right.

Toby Carlson added another goal with 4.3 second to go. Lefere set him up in the right circle from behind the Buccaneer net, and Carlson triggered his chance with seconds to spare.

Des Moines drew a goal back at 7:38 of the third. Moments after a Waterloo power play ended, the Hawks were called for icing. The power play unit was stranded for the defensive zone faceoff and the Buccaneers controlled the restart. Keaton Orrey's blast from the right point created a rebound which Ryan Seelinger fired in.

However, Waterloo reestablished a three-goal margin with 4:33 to go while the teams were skating four-on-four. Lefere produced his third point of the night, bringing the puck into the offensive zone, then buying time until Dylan Nolan came cutting across the slot. Nolan took the pass and outwaited backup goaltender Logan Hughes to flip in the final tally of the evening.

Lachat made 22 saves in the win.

The Black Hawks are also on home ice for a Saturday game next weekend. The first 500 kids in attendance will receive a mini cowbell, presented by Hansen's Dairy, when Waterloo hosts the Madison Capitols at 6:35 p.m. Fans in attendance can also pick up a free copy of this season's poster schedule, presented by Karen's Print Rite. To order seats, call the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680 or visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Des Moines 1 0 1 - 2

Waterloo 1 3 1 - 5

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Schultz 1 (Whiterabbit, Rieber), 0:45. 2, Des Moines, Argentina 1 (Tylec, Zidlicky), 10:44. Penalties-No Penalties

2nd Period-3, Waterloo, Lefere 1 (Vikla, Jette), 16:36. 4, Waterloo, Mason 2 (Treharne), 17:12. 5, Waterloo, Carlson 1 (Lefere, Jette), 19:56. Penalties-Schneider Wat (holding), 4:03.

3rd Period-6, Des Moines, Seelinger 3 (Orrey, Zidlicky), 7:38. 7, Waterloo, Nolan 1 (Lefere, Schneider), 15:27. Penalties-Kroll Dm (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 2:54; Mason Wat (major-fighting, 10-minute misconduct), 2:54; Delladonna Dm (roughing), 5:02; Zupfer Dm (roughing, game misconduct-removing opp. helmet), 5:02; Schultz Wat (roughing), 5:02; Davenport Dm (cross checking), 14:01; Carlson Wat (roughing), 14:01; Searles Dm (cross checking), 17:59.

Shots on Goal-Des Moines 9-8-7-24. Waterloo 6-8-12-26.

Power Play Opportunities-Des Moines 0 / 2; Waterloo 0 / 3.

Goalies-Des Moines, Weilandt 1-2-0-0 (14 shots-10 saves); Hughes 0-0-0-0 (12 shots-11 saves). Waterloo, Lachat 1-0-0-1 (24 shots-22 saves).

A-2,046







United States Hockey League Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.