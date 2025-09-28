Jacks Sweep Gamblers. Improve to 4-0 with a 3-2 Win on Saturday Night

Published on September 27, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - The home opening weekend festivities continued in Muskegon on Saturday night as the Muskegon Lumberjacks (4-0-0-0, 8 pts.) took to the ice at Trinity Health Arena for the second time in as many nights against the Green Bay Gamblers (0-3-0-1, 1 pt.). Just like the night before, the Jacks enjoyed a dominant performance to earn the weekend sweep and 3-2 win over the Gamblers.

In the blink of an eye, the Lumberjacks took a 1-0 lead on the back of Nick Koering's (Eden Prairie, MN) first career goal in the USHL 1:26 into the first period. Koering slid a pass to Reese Lantz (Hartland, WI) on the near side of the blue line. Lantz fired a shot pass off the back wall to Koering on the far side wall, who one-timed the puck between the legs of the goalie to give the Jacks an early lead.

Moments later, at the 5:54 mark of the period, Gavin Katz, a former Lumberjack draft pick, found the back of the net for his first goal in a two-tally night. Katz got a pass deep in the Muskegon zone after a turnover sent the puck to the stick of Landon Hafele. Katz received the pass and faked like he was coming towards the near side of the net before switching across the way and tucking the puck across the goal line.

It didn't take long for the Jacks to respond and regain the lead before the end of the first period. At the 8:49 mark of the period, Drew Stewart (Minnetonka, MN) carried the puck into the offensive zone and down the near-side wall. As he made his way into the corner, he slid a pass to Jack Christ (Chaska, MN) in the middle of the slot. Christ used a quick release to beat the netminder for his second goal of the season.

Both teams found the back of the net in the second period to carry the same 1-0 for the Jacks into the second intermission. The same as the first period, the Jacks struck less than two minutes into the period. This time, while skating at 4-on-4. Viktor Norringer (Kungsbacka, SWE) intercepted a pass at his own blue line and carried the puck all the way down the ice on a breakaway. Norringer chose low glove and chose right for his second goal in as many games this season.

Katz buried his second goal of the game at the 15:46 mark of the second period to bring the score back to within one. While on the power play, Katz got a pass at the side of the net from Andrew O'Sullivan and popped out front before tucking the puck between the legs of the goalie.

Carl Axelsson (Danderyd, SWE) (3-0-0-0) earned the win with 34 saves on 36 shots against. Joey Slavick (0-2-0-0) still searches for his first win of the season with 21 saves on 24 shots against.

Next up for the Jacks is a weekend series against the Youngstown Phantoms next weekend. The rivalry series takes place on Friday and Saturday night at Trinity Health Arena. Get your tickets at muskegonlumberjacks.com.







