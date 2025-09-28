Musketeers Produce Late Magic, Beat Storm, 4-3, in Overtime on Saturday Night

Published on September 27, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - The Sioux City Musketeers scored a game-tying goal with one second left in regulation and later produced a game-winning tally in overtime to snatch a 4-3 victory over the Tri-City Storm on Saturday night at Viaero Center.

Down a goal in the final moments of regulation, the Musketeers (1-1-1, 3 pts) controlled the puck at the center point of their offensive zone. Shayne Gould twisted the puck toward the net where William Tomko retrieved and sent a shot off the right pad of Storm (1-2-1, 3 pts) netminder Michal Pradel. A rebound ricocheted to the left faceoff circle where Elias Vatne popped a shot top-shelf past Pradel to even the game at 3-3.

It took less than two minutes of overtime for the Musketeers to strike again. Tomko fed Matej Teply in the slot of the Storm zone as Sioux City rushed toward Pradel. Teply slid a snapshot through Tri-City's netminder, ending the contest.

The Sioux City comeback came after Tri-City launched an impressive comeback of their own throughout the third frame. After a scoreless first, the Musketeers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second on goals from Pavel Martinu and Tomko.

In the third, Tri-City got on the board after generating an offensive zone turnover with a Paul Bloomer tally at the 5:16 mark of the period. Bloomer added another just over three minutes later for his second goal of the night and season.

With 1:41 left, Tri-City jumped ahead when Cam Springer finished a beautiful Luca Jarvis feed on the backdoor during a Storm rush. The Musketeers then started their own late magic not long after to claim the victory.

Bloomer, who notched the first multi-goal game of his career on Saturday, now leads all Storm players with four points this season. The Chicago native also contributed a pair of assists on Friday against Omaha.

Pradel halted 20 of the 24 shots he faced on the night. Bronas, who grabbed his first victory of the season, stopped 25 of 28.

Up next: Tri-City returns to action next Saturday at Sioux Falls. Puckdrop inside Denny Sanford Premier Center is set for 6:05 pm. The game will be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.







