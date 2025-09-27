Tri-City, Sioux City Will Tangle Saturday Night in Kearney

Published on September 27, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm host the Sioux City Musketeers on Saturday night at Viaero Center. Puckdrop is scheduled for 6:05 pm.

Tri-City (1-2-0, 2 pts, T-3rd place Western Conf.)

Coming off 6-2 victory against Omaha in home opener last night

Maddox Malmquist led the team with two goals yesterday; Carson Pilgrim (1-1-2), Paul Bloomer (0-2-2) also registered multiple points

Starting goaltender Michal Pradel halted 31 of 33 shots on Friday to collect his first win of the year

Have won home opener twice in the last three seasons

Three of next four games will take place at Viaero Center

Sioux City (0-1-1, 1 pt, T-6th place Western Conf.)

Will play first game since Dick's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic tonight; dropped 3-2 (OT) contest to Muskegon on Thursday, September 18 after falling 10-2 to Dubuque on Wednesday, September 17 in Pittsburgh

Jake Tavares (2-0-2) was only Musketeer to escape Fall Classic with multiple points after scoring two goals in September 17 contest against Dubuque

Three of next five games will take place on road; went 14-13-5 in road games last season

Season series: Saturday is the first of six meetings between the Storm and Musketeers. The teams will square off three times at Viaero Center and three times at Tyson Events Center during 2025-2026. Tri-City went 5-1-0 against Sioux City last year.

Tri-City offensive leaders:

Maddox Malmquist (2-0-2) - tallied two goals on Friday against Omaha; became first Storm player to notch multi-goal game this season

Carson Pilgrim (1-1-2) recorded goal and assist on Friday; also registered four shots last night against Lancers

Paul Bloomer (0-2-2) - additionally registered multi-point game Friday contributing a pair of assists

Bode Laylin (0-2-2) - recorded +2 rating on Friday, tied for second-best on team

Sioux City offensive leaders:

Jake Tavares (2-0-2) - scored each goal in September 17 contest versus Dubuque; committed to Dartmouth College

Matej Teply (1-0-1), Max Anderson (1-0-1), Kason Muscutt (1-0-1), Lenny Giger (0-1-1), Trey Jefferis (0-1-1), Dallas Potter (0-1-1) have each contributed one point this season







