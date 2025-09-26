Storm Home Opener Set for Friday Night against Omaha

Published on September 26, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm begin their 2025-2026 home schedule in a tilt with the Omaha Lancers on Friday night. Puckdrop is set for 7:05 pm.

To purchase tickets for Friday's game, visit stormhockey.com, call the Storm at 308-338-8144, or stop by the Viaero Center box office in-person. Fans can watch the matchup on FloHockey or listen on Storm Radio.

Tri-City (0-2-0, 0 pts, T-7th place Western Conf.)

Coming off 4-1 loss Saturday versus Des Moines and 5-0 defeat against Youngstown on Friday at the Dick's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh

Oliver Ozogany tallied Tri-City's lone goal on the weekend during the third period of Saturday's matchup with the Buccaneers

Exited the Fall Classic without a victory for the second straight season

Four of next five games will take place at Viaero Center

Went 12-16-1 on home ice last year after winning 18 home games the season prior

Omaha Lancers (1-1-0, 2 pts, T-2nd place Western Conf.)

Fell to Chicago 4-1 on Friday after beating Green Bay 5-4 to open season Thursday at Fall Classic

Forwards Adam Israilov (1-1-2), Caden Lee (0-2-2), and Jack Stanius (0-2-2) each escaped Pittsburgh with multiple points

Lead all Western Conference teams with 29 penalty minutes after first two games of season

Begin stretch of five consecutive road games tonight; home opener will take place on October 11

Went 4-26-1 in road contests last year

Season series: Friday is the first of eight meetings between the Storm and Lancers during 2025-2026. The teams will square off four times at Viaero Center and four times at Liberty First Credit Union Arena this season. Tri-City went 6-0-2 against Omaha last year.

Tri-City offensive leaders:

Oliver Ozogany (1-0-1) - currently the second-youngest player on the Storm roster (born January 16, 2009)

Bode Laylin (0-1-1) - registered 19 points last season, ranking fourth among defenseman on the team

Aleksandr Matveyev (0-1-1) - Tri-City's lone Russia native this season; hails from St. Petersburg

Omaha offensive leaders:

Adam Israilov (1-1-2) - put up 99 points in 51 games last year with the Carolina Jr. Hurricanes 16U AAA program

Caden Lee (0-2-2) - began his second season with Omaha during the Fall Classic; registered 19 points in 55 games last year, placing fourth-best among active players on the team

Jack Stanius (0-2-2) - captained team at White Bear Lake High School (MN) last season; captured 44 points in 27 games







United States Hockey League Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.