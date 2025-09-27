Stars Fall to Sioux Falls in Home Opener

The Lincoln Stars (0-3-0-0) fell to the Sioux Falls Stampede (2-1-0-0) at the Ice Box on Friday.

The Stampede would open up the scoring in the first period with a power-play goal from Juho Keinanen. That score would hold until the second when Alex Pelletier (Cornell) would pot a goal on the break to knot the game up at one.

From there, Sioux Falls would take advantage of penalties and add another power-play goal as well as a short-handed goal to take a 4-1 lead halfway through the third period.

Lincoln would add a goal late on the first USHL tally from Will Kortan, but the score would hold at 4-2 and Lincoln would fall to 0-3-0-0 to begin the 2025-26 season.

Lincoln returns to action next Friday in Cedar Rapids to take on the RoughRiders at 7:05 PM.







