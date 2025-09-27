Saints Win One-Goal Game on Road

Middleton, WI - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (3-0-0-0, 6 pts) used a go-ahead goal by Gavin Lock in the third period to clinch a 3-2 win over the Madison Capitols (1-2-0-0, 2 pts) on Friday night.

Early in the third period, the Saints fourth line cashed in for a go-ahead goal to put the Saints ahead 3-2. Xavier Lieb and Melvin Ekman set up Lock in front of the net where the second-year forward outwaited Madison goaltender Caleb Heil to put the Saints in front. Lock's second goal of the season gave the Saints their third, and final, lead of the night.

Throughout the rest of the third, goaltender Vojtěch Hambálek finished a stellar performance with seven saves to earn his second win of the season. Hambálek made 32 saves in the victory, helping the Saints to six penalty kills on seven chances in the win. Dubuque's second tally came on the penalty kill, when Charlie Arend beat Heil between the legs to capitalize on a Capitols turnover. Arend's first of the year gave the Saints a 2-1 lead in the second period and was the second shorthanded goal for Dubuque in as many games.

To open the scoring, Dubuque finished a quick-passing play on the power play as Michael Barron blasted his first of the season with a one-timer from the circle. Colin Frank and Ludvig Lafton set up the goal, with Lafton recording a point in his Saints debut. Frank's assist extended his point streak to start the season to three games.

Dubuque's power play finished the night with a goal on four chances, with one of the four chances lasting just six total seconds. Dubuque has now scored four power-play goals on 11 chances this season.

The Fighting Saints were outshot heavily through the first two periods by a margin of 27-15, but never trailed as the penalty kill and Hambálek stopped the Madison offense.

Dubuque started the season 3-0 for the first time since the 2019-20 season when the Fighting Saints won their first six games and had points in their first nine contests.

The Saints open their home schedule next Friday against the Omaha Lancers.







