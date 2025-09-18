Fighting Five: Saints Finish Fall Classic against Waterloo

Cranberry Twp, PA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (1-0-0-0, 2 pts)) take on the Waterloo Black Hawks (0-0-0-1, 1 pt) at the Dick's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic on Thursday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Offensive Outburst

The Fighting Saints tied a franchise record with 10 goals in the season-opening win against Sioux City on Wednesday, winning by an eight-goal margin to begin the season.

In the win, 14 of 19 skaters recorded a point in the win over Sioux City. Of those 14, 11 were multi-point efforts and three players recorded three points (Orpana, Ekman, Fleece).

2. Continued Conversions

Dubuque led the league in scoring in the preseason with 21 goals in four games and started the season with a double-digit performance. Three players scored multiple goals in the victory over Sioux City.

Captain Teddy Merrill was the first to notch a second goal before Orpana and Frank followed suit. Eetu Orpana continued his dominance from the preseason in the opener. Orpana scored multiple goals in both preseason contests he played in and the forward added three points in his regular-season debut.

3. Defense Dialed

The Fighting Saints allowed just 20 shots in the win over Sioux City on Wednesday, as Vojtech Hambalek made 18 saves for the Fighting Saints in his team debut.

The Saints penalty kill stopped all four power-play chances it faced in the win. Three of the team's seven defensemen in the game recorded a point as well on the offensive side.

4. Saints Spread

All four lines scored a goal for the Saints in the 10-2 win on Wednesday, with all three multi-goal scorers playing on different lines during the game.

The Fighting Saints' had multi-point performances by at least one player on each line, while all three three-point scorers played on different lines in the win.

5. Hawk Talk

The Black Hawks opened the season on Wednesday night with a 4-3 shootout loss to Muskegon. The shootout lasted 12 rounds, with Phileas Lachat making eight saves in the competition.

Waterloo begins the season following a Clark Cup Final loss to Muskegon, but the team lost its top-nine point scorers from that squad. Captain Brock Schultz leads all returning players, scoring 26 points last season.

Thursday's game begins at 7:00 p.m. CDT at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. The game is also available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







