Stampede Stunned by Steel in Regular Season Opener

Published on September 18, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cranberry Township, P.A. - The Sioux Falls Stampede took to the ice for the first time this regular season against the Eastern Conference's Chicago Steel. Veteran forward Logan Renkowski netted the team's only goal, while goaltender Waylon Esche came up with several big saves to keep his team in the game.

The Stampede's first period of the 2025-26 season was marked by special-teams play. As both teams settled in, newly named Stampede captain Joe McGraw committed the group's first penalty of the season with a tripping call at 9:43. On their first penalty kill, the Herd looked sharp, limiting Chicago's offensive zone time with consistent clears throughout the two minutes. Less than two minutes later, Sioux Falls went on the power play. Just 1:01 into the advantage, Chicago was assessed another penalty, giving the Stampede a 5-on-3 for 59 seconds. Unfortunately, the Herd failed to capitalize, and the game remained scoreless. Esche came up big with several key saves, but a penalty in the final minute by Cooper Soller put pressure back on the penalty kill. The Stampede outshot the Steel 12-7 in the opening frame, though neither side found the back of the net.

With 1:42 left on Soller's penalty, the Stampede opened the second period shorthanded. That did not slow them down, though. A short-handed chance by Joe McGraw nearly broke the ice, but his late shot rang off the post. Sioux Falls struck first at 7:41 when Western Michigan commit Cooper Soller launched a one-timer from the point that Renkowski tipped in to make it 1-0. Just two minutes later, another Stampede power play opportunity arrived when Chicago's Zach Spangnuolo went off for hooking. Again, the Herd's man advantage came up empty, and the Steel quickly capitalized. A turnover at the blue line led to a 2-on-0 breakaway, and Chicago buried the equalizer. The Herd's power play failed again later in the frame, and the period ended tied 1-1, despite Sioux Falls outshooting Chicago 17-7.

The third period belonged to the Steel, who scored four unanswered goals. Just 1:52 into the final frame, Timothy Kazda gave Chicago its first lead with a backhander tucked past Esche's stick side. A pair of quick goals soon followed, pushing the Steel ahead 4-1. At 5:23, Kolin Sisson scored from the right point, and just over a minute later, James Scantlebury buried a rebound past Esche's glove. At 11:48, Stampede defenseman Lazarus Ebanoidze was called for holding, and only 10 seconds into the kill, the Steel struck again to extend their lead to 5-1. Sioux Falls took two more penalties before the final horn but managed to keep Chicago from adding to the total. The game ended in a 5-1 loss.

The Stampede outshot the Steel 34-26.

Veteran goaltender Waylon Esche earned the start, making 21 saves for an .808 save percentage.

Sioux Falls will look to bounce back tomorrow when they face the Green Bay Gamblers to close out their USHL Fall Classic schedule. The 3:30 pm game will be available to watch on FloHockey.







