Steel Surge to Win over Stampede with Four Third-Period Goals in Fall Classic Opener

Published on September 18, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA - With the score tied at one heading into the third period, the Chicago Steel (1-0-0-0) hit the throttle and scored four unanswered goals to secure an impressive 5-1 victory over the Sioux Falls Stampede (0-1-0-0) at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex Thursday afternoon.

Steel netminder Louis-Felix Charrois put forth a sensational effort in goal, stopping 33 of 34 shots to record the win in his Steel debut.

Miles Burgin cashed in with his first USHL goal in the second period, and Timo Kazda pocketed his first career tally under two minutes into the third. Kolin Sisson scored four minutes later, and rookie James Scantlebury scored his first USHL goal just over one minute later. Alex Calbeck capped off the scoring with a power play goal past the midway point of the third.

Sioux Falls opened with high tempo, getting several close looks in the attacking zone to test Charrois.

At 9:43 of the first, the Steel went to the power play and displayed precise puck movement throughout the advantage but couldn't connect on a goal.

Sioux Falls went to its first advantage four minutes later, then benefitted from another penalty for a one-minute five-on-three, but the Steel penalty kill stood strong to keep the Stampede off the board.

Later in the frame, Logan Renkowski deflected a point shot by Cooper Soller that put Sioux Falls ahead 1-0.

Chicago replied with the tying goal five minutes later when Henry Major scooped a Stampede turnover and bounded the other way with Burgin on a two-on-none. At the faceoff circles, Major dished to Burgin who fired past Sioux Falls goalie Waylon Esche to tie the game at one. The Stampede put up 17 shots in the second period to the Steel's seven.

It took 1:52 for the Steel to start their onslaught in the final 20 minutes which saw them score four times.

After collecting the puck along the half-wall, Easton Pace fired a shot towards the cage that was stopped by Kazda in front of Esche. Kazda deked around the crease and tucked a shot post the Stampede goaltender to put Chicago ahead 2-1.

Shortly after, Marco Senerchia made a great play at the left point, saucing a backhand pass with defenders pressuring to Zach Spagnuolo. With an open lane, Spagnuolo fired a one-timer that was deflected in by Sisson to make it 3-1.

Sensing Sioux Falls on its heels, the Steel continued their attack and made it a three-goal lead just 1:06 later when Scantlebury collected a rebound off a point shot and fed it in for his first USHL goal.

Chicago put a stamp on the win with one more score later in the third when Jackson Crowder made a great pass to Calbeck in the slot who ripped a shot past Esche.

The Steel will look to head home with a flawless record when they take on the Omaha Lancers on Friday, Sept. 19 at 7:00 pm CT to close out the Fall Classic.

