Stampede Spoil Stars' Home Opener

Published on September 26, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Lincoln, N.E. - The Sioux Falls Stampede spoiled the Lincoln Stars' home opener, skating to a 4-2 victory behind three power-play goals. Newcomer Juho Keinanen netted his first USHL goal, while veterans Logan Renkowski, Joe McGraw, and Brent Solomon also found the back of the net. Goaltender Linards Feldbergs earned his second win of the season with another strong 23-save performance.

The Herd got off to a slow start, as Lincoln registered five shots before Sioux Falls recorded their first. A hooking penalty on Anthony Bongo at 5:45 put the Stampede on the kill, but Feldbergs stood tall to keep the game scoreless. At 8:39, Sioux Falls went on the power play after Lincoln's Will Kortan was called for interference on a crease crash that knocked down Feldbergs. The Herd's unit struggled early but drew another penalty to set up a 5-on-3. With just 11 seconds left on the first advantage, Keinanen ripped a wrist shot from the left point at 11:21, marking his first USHL goal and giving the Stampede a 1-0 lead. Sioux Falls earned another power play late in the period but couldn't convert. After a shaky start, the Herd outshot the Stars 11-7 through 20 minutes.

Lincoln clawed back in the second period when Alex Pelletier tied the game with a breakaway goal that slipped under Feldbergs' pads. Extended special-teams play defined the middle frame as Thomas Holtby and Nick Snyder took penalties, but Lincoln also handed Sioux Falls a double minor, giving the Herd a lengthy power play. Sioux Falls capitalized: Renkowski buried a rebound to reclaim the lead, then McGraw struck backdoor off a Renkowski feed for his own power-play goal. Emotions boiled over shortly after when Holtby and Sloper dropped the gloves at center ice. Holtby landed several punches before both were given majors and misconducts. Despite additional chances on both sides, the period ended with Sioux Falls ahead 3-1.

The third period slowed in pace. At 2:44, Cooper Soller was assessed an unsportsmanlike penalty, but the Herd killed it off. Just past the halfway mark, Solomon extended the lead with Sioux Falls' first even-strength goal of the night, snapping a wrister from the left circle at 10:34. The Stars pulled one back at 12:02 on a strange bounce off the end boards that slipped past Feldbergs. Lincoln pulled their goalie in the final minutes but couldn't close the gap, sealing Sioux Falls' 4-2 win.

With the victory, Feldbergs improved to 2-0-0-0 on the season, boasting a .920 save percentage and 1.92 goals-against average.

Next up, the Stampede travel to Sioux City on Friday for the Musketeers' home opener before returning to the PREMIER Center for their own. Festivities begin Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at the Birdcage, with doors opening at 4:45 p.m. The first 1,000 kids will receive a replica jersey courtesy of First PREMIER Bank. Pregame activities include face painting and a photo booth, and fans are invited to skate with the Herd on the PREMIER Center ice following the game.







United States Hockey League Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.