Stampede Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule

Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede have announced their promotional schedule for the 2025-26 season, which includes 28 theme nights, six specialty jerseys, six post-game skates, and five giveaways.

The organization will kick off its promotional schedule on October 4 with the 2025 Home Opener, featuring a jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 kids (ages 12 and under), courtesy of PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard. The team will also host a pre-game tailgate at the Birdcage. Once doors open, face painting and Mr. Twister will be available in the concourse. Following the game, fans who bring their skates will be able to join the team on the ice.

The October fun continues on October 18 for Scooby-Doo's Howl-o-Ween, presented by Dental Solutions. The Herd will wear spooky Scooby-Doo-themed jerseys, available for bidding via DASH Auctions, with proceeds benefiting Sioux Falls Jaycees. Fans are encouraged to dress up and trick-or-treat throughout the concourse pregame.

The following Saturday, October 25, the Stampede will host their annual Military Appreciation Night. The first 1,000 fans will receive a special patriotic Stampede hat, thanks to Royal River Hotel and Casino. As always, the Stampede will hold a special pre-game ceremony honoring all those who have served. The team will also wear specialty jerseys, which will be raffled off during the game to support the Veterans Community Project and Warriors Never Give Up.

After a month-long road stretch, the Herd will return to the PREMIER Center for two holiday-themed events: Teddy Bear Toss and Charlie Brown Christmas Night. On Black Friday, fans can bring new stuffed animals to throw on the ice after the Stampede's first goal; the toys will be distributed to communities throughout the Sioux Empire. On Saturday, November 29, the Stampede will host the second annual Charlie Brown Christmas Night. The first 1,000 fans will receive Stampede holiday-themed socks, courtesy of The Salvation Army. Special Peanuts-themed jerseys will also be auctioned to benefit The Salvation Army. Fans can join the team for a post-game skate.

December's festivities include the Stampede's annual Pink in the Rink game, returning December 13. The first 1,000 fans will receive a free ugly sweater beanie, courtesy of Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital. Specialty jerseys will be raffled off to benefit Voices Against Cancer, and fans will enjoy a final post-game skate before Christmas.

After the holiday break, the Stampede, or should we say Jedi, return for Star Wars Night on December 27, with special jerseys available via DASH Auctions. The following week, the Herd will host their annual New Year's Eve Bash, presented by Midwestern Mechanical.

On January 10, thanks to Rosenbauer, the Stampede will hold their inaugural First Responder Night to recognize community heroes with a special pre-game ceremony. More details are to come.

February is packed with excitement, featuring Super Hero Night, Wiener Dog Night, Hockey Talks Night, and Foster Network Night. On February 7, heroes and villains will face off as the Stampede take on the Green Bay Gamblers for Super Hero Night. The following week marks the return of a fan favorite: the 19th Annual Sioux Nation Pet Clinic Wiener Dog Races, as the Stampede battle the Des Moines Buccaneers while the dogs take center stage between periods. On February 21, in partnership with Fight Like a Ninja, the Stampede will spotlight mental health awareness on and off the ice, with proceeds from specialty jerseys benefiting the organization. For the first time, the Stampede is partnering with Scooter's Coffee to host Foster Network Night. Following the game on February 22, fans can meet the team during a full autograph session.

On March 21, Stomp's Annual Birthday Bash returns, featuring the legendary cake smash and an appearance from Mr. Twister.

The regular season wraps up with Fan Appreciation Night on April 3. The first 500 fans will receive the full 2025-26 Stampede Trading Card Set, and families can enjoy the annual Easter Trail in the concourse. The season concludes with Kids Takeover Night, presented by Children's Dental Center and Parkway Orthodontics. Mr. Twister and face painting will be available, and raffle tickets will be sold for a chance to win the Stampede's 2025-26 alternate jersey, with proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish South Dakota and Montana.

The full promotional schedule is available on the Stampede's website and social media pages. More details on each night will be announced throughout the season. Tickets for all 30 home games are available NOW.







